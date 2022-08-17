App State Athletics launches official app for Mountaineer sports

App State released a new app Monday, providing information and services for fans of every Mountaineer sports team.

App State introduced the official App State Athletics App Monday, available on the App Store and Google Play.

The App State Athletics App was designed to serve Mountaineer fans by providing easy access to game day information such as tickets, parking, live Tweets and more.

The app provides a multitude of other features, including interactive maps, rosters, schedules, stats, ticketing and special offers.

After launching the app, users are able to customize their experience by selecting their favorite App State teams, enabling them to receive live game alerts, special team offers and more on those selected teams.

The app consists of five tabs, all displayed by icons on a selection bar at the base of the screen; “Home,” “Teams,” “Schedule,” “News” and “More.”

The Home tab displays a photo and information on the user’s favorite teams’ upcoming schedule. Also provided on the Home screen are six smaller tabs labeled “Tickets,” “Fan Guide,” “Teams,” “Merchandise,” “Map” and “Schedule.” Those tabs link users to separate pages containing that information.

The Teams tab allows users to scroll through all App State sports and select one, pulling up that team’s information, roster and staff.

The Schedule tab displays the full schedule of a selected App State team, utilizing yellow headers on games and matches that have special distinctions, like “Black Saturday,” “Homecoming” and “Senior Day.”

Tweets from App State sports accounts users selected as their favorites are shown in chronological order on the News tab.

The More tab provides access to a user’s settings, favorite teams list and tickets, as well as frequently asked questions and more.

App State partnered with From Now On, a tech service assisting colleges, high schools, teams and events, in the development of the application. From Now On uses its flagship FanX Mobile Engagement Platform in designing specialized apps allowing teams and events to transform how they connect with their fans and communities.

“From Now On is about a commitment to a journey, to grow and make every experience count for our customers, partners and their fans,” according to its website. “It’s about bridging the gap from what was possible, to what is happening.”