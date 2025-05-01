App State baseball falls in lone game against Wake Forest

App State baseball faced off against Wake Forest in a stand alone game Tuesday. Despite recording 1 hit, the Mountaineers only lost by 1 run, with a final score of 3-2.

Freshman pitcher Luke Oblen made his first career start for the Mountaineers.

The game started on a high note, with senior infielder Joseph Zamora hitting a home run to left center field.

The Black and Gold took a 1-0 lead at the end of the first inning, their only lead of the day.

The Demon Deacons quickly responded with an RBI double in the second frame, tying the game at 1.

Wake Forest continued this momentum, scoring 1 run in both the third and fifth innings, extending their lead to 3-1.

After senior first baseman Juan Correa walked with the bases loaded, the Mountaineers shrunk the deficit to 3-2.

The rest of the game was a stalemate. No more runs were scored between the seventh and ninth innings and the Black and Gold’s losing streak extended to 6 games.

App State looks to bounce back this weekend in a three-game series Friday through Sunday against No. 19 Coastal Carolina.