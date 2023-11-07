App State brings home one title from the Battle at The Citadel

App State wrestling went on the road Sunday, as they took 22 wrestlers on the almost five-hour bus ride down to Charleston, South Carolina for the annual Battle at The Citadel open.

Finishing last out of six teams with 65.5 points, the Black and Gold saw seven wrestlers take home top-four finishes with freshman Tomas Brooker winning the title in the 184-pound weight class. Redshirt freshmen Noah Luna and Hunter Adams took home second in their weight classes at 125 and 184 respectively, while 125-pound junior Chad Bellis, 141-pound redshirt freshman Kaden Keiser and 149-pound freshman Jeremiah Price all finished third. One hundred forty-nine-pound redshirt junior Ike Byers finished fourth.

Brooker and Adams met in the finals of the 184-pound weight division with neither dropping a match before their duel for the title. Brooker, who saw his first Division I action Friday, won the duel 5-2 using a third period takedown to overcome Adams.

Luna also competed in the championship round, outscoring his opponents 19-2 in his two matches before the title match to American’s Jack Maida. Luna failed to live up to his prior performances, losing to Maida to a fall in the first period.

Bellis, Keiser and Price all won their initial matches before dropping to the consolation bracket shortly after. Keiser and Price went 4-1 on the day, winning their final two matches and taking home third.

Byers went 4-2 on his way to fourth place, losing to Keiser and a power-conference opponent in Indiana’s Danny Fongaro. Additionally, Byers took down his teammate junior Heath Gonyer to reach the third-place match.

App State finished 7.5 points behind fifth-place American Eagles and 53 points behind the overall winners, the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Mountaineers will be back in Boone this upcoming weekend as they prepare for the annual Mountaineer Invitational Saturday. Doors to Varsity Gym open at 8 a.m. and matches begin at 9 a.m.