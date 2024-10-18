App State confirmed to host Georgia State as scheduled

App State will host the Georgia State Panthers at Kidd Brewer Stadium on Oct. 26 as originally scheduled, App State Athletics announced Thursday.
This will be the Mountaineers’ first home game since the High Country was impacted by Hurricane Helene.
“We’re working to thoughtfully, responsibly and respectfully bring university events back to Boone that are supported by students, faculty and staff, as well as a passionate base of alumni and others who love Appalachian State University and Western North Carolina,” wrote Interim Chancellor Heather Norris. “We’re committed to ensuring that the university continues to support and sustain our community in meaningful and lasting ways.”
App State was scheduled to play Liberty Sept. 28 but was forced to cancel the game when the storm hit the day before.
The Mountaineers’ last home game was a 48-14 loss against South Alabama Sept. 19.