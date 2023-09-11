The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian

Menu
1
View of the festival from the hill.

Bubbles and beer: the High Country Beer Fest returns to Boone

2
Head coach Shawn Clark leads the Mountaineers onto the field in their conference matchup against Louisiana Oct. 12, 2021. Clark enters his fourth full season as head coach.

Mountaineers prepare for season opener against Gardner-Webb

3
Letter to the Editor: App State needs complimentary evening parking

Letter to the Editor: App State needs complimentary evening parking

4
Running back Nate Noel crosses the goal line against UNC Sept. 3, 2022.

Mountaineers, Tar Heels set for rematch after 2022 thriller

5
Quarterback Ryan Burger looks to pass to wide receiver Coen Sutton against Robert Morris Oct. 29.

Clark names new starter at quarterback

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
5 takeaways from App State-UNC round three

5 takeaways from App State-UNC round three

September 11, 2023

App State falls to No.17 Wake Forest after outlasting JMU

App State falls to No.17 Wake Forest after outlasting JMU

September 11, 2023

Playlist of the week: Parent’s weekend pregame

Playlist of the week: Parent’s weekend pregame

September 11, 2023

Campus club aims to reduce food insecurity

Campus club aims to reduce food insecurity

September 11, 2023

OPINION: Breakups suck

OPINION: Breakups suck

September 11, 2023

App State student promotes Narcan accessibility

App State student promotes Narcan accessibility

September 10, 2023

App State falls to No.17 Wake Forest after outlasting JMU

Chance Chamberlain, Associate Sports Editor
September 11, 2023
Junior+forward+Charlotte+Bosma+looks+to+gain+possession+of+the+ball+against+No.17+Wake+Forest+Sept.+10.
Courtesy of Andy McLean, App State Athletics
Junior forward Charlotte Bosma looks to gain possession of the ball against No.17 Wake Forest Sept. 10.

After the thrill of an overtime victory over James Madison Friday, App State field hockey was tested by No. 17 Wake Forest Sunday. 

On their two-game road trip, the Black and Gold began with a late-night victory against the Dukes after a 30-minute weather delay before the fourth quarter. 

“From the moment the game started until the final whistle, the team was locked in,” said head coach Emily Dinsmore. “The lightning delays didn’t matter, them scoring first didn’t matter, nothing was stopping this team tonight. They left their hearts out on the field tonight and I couldn’t be prouder of them.”

James Madison held a 1-0 advantage until junior forward Charlotte Bosma broke away and scored in the 42nd minute. 

The game remained scoreless and required overtime, App State’s first since Oct. 21 against Ball State.

In the 66th minute of play, freshman midfielder Kassie Paul broke the tie and scored her first career goal as her shot hit the back of the cage. Senior forward/midfielder Leah Hurwitz was credited with the assist. Paul’s goal propelled the Mountaineers to victory as well as to their best start since 2019 with a 4-1 record..  

“It feels amazing scoring my first career goal,” Paul said. “I love all the support from my team and I’m so glad that we finished strong and played together until the final whistle.”

With App State on a two-game win streak, they looked to continue their streak against the ranked Demon Deacons. 

Junior goalkeeper Claire Grenis recorded a career-high six saves in her second start, but it would be in a losing effort as the Black and Gold lost 3-0. The Demon Deacons totaled 20 shots, while the Mountaineers recorded nine. App State did hold an advantage in penalty corners, as they forced a season-high seven corners against Wake Forest. 

“When we press with numbers and press together, that is when we are successful,” Dinsmore said. “You saw that in the third and the fourth when we earned those penalty corners. Now we just need to go back to the drawing board and execute on those corners, but I’m proud of the way the team played today.”

App State holds a 4-2 record and looks to add another victory to the win column as they travel to Louisville, Kentucky Friday for a match against Bellarmine at 3 p.m. The game can be streamed on the BU Knights Sports Network.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$340
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of The Appalachian at Appalachian State University. Your contribution will help us cover some of our operational costs, and continue to provide professional development opportunities for our students at App State. Thank you for your support of local journalism!

More to Discover
More in Field Hockey
Freshman midfielder Sophia Baxter guides the ball past the Davidson defense Sept. 3.
Mountaineers rebound with late goal against Wildcats
Sophomore forward Bridget Donovan looks to receive the pass from a teammate against Georgetown Aug. 27, 2023.
Field hockey starts season 2-0 after win against Georgetown
Senior linebacker Jordan Fehr and redshirt freshman outside linebacker Nick Hampton jump to block a field goal on the final play of the game to seal the 34-31 victory for the Mountaineers
Class of 2023: Top 10 sporting moments
Doug Gillin named Emily Dinsmore the next head coach of App State field hockey Jan. 17.
Dinsmore named Mountaineer field hockey coach
Former App State head coach Meghan Dawson coaches her team from the sidelines.
Field hockey head coach steps down after eight seasons
Graduate student midfielder Friederike Stegen attacks the Miami defense Nov. 5, 2022.
Mountaineers fall short in MAC Championship
More in Sports
Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Jack Murphy hoists junior running back Nate Noel in the air after a touchdown Sept. 9.
5 takeaways from App State-UNC round three
Junior quarterback Joey Aguilar prepares to take the snap against No. 17 North Carolina Sept. 9. Aguilar made his first start for the Mountaineers against the Tar Heels.
A fitting finale: Mountaineers fall in double overtime
Senior defender Mumu Guisasola battles against a Liberty player for possession Aug. 18, 2022.
Mumu Guisasola: Soccer star and team sister
Running back Nate Noel crosses the goal line against UNC Sept. 3, 2022.
Mountaineers, Tar Heels set for rematch after 2022 thriller
Junior quarterback Joey Aguilar looks downfield against Gardner-Webb Sept. 2.
5 takeaways from the Mountaineers' win over Gardner-Webb
Sophomore forward Reagan Sturgill prepares a shot against FGCU Sept. 3.
Mountaineer soccer gets dominating win over FCGU on Senior Day
About the Contributor
Chance Chamberlain, Associate Sports Editor
Chance Chamberlain (he/him) is a senior journalism major, media studies minor, from Charlotte, NC. This is his second year writing for The Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$340
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *