The Appalachian
App State field hockey is regular season co-champion

Max Schwanz, Reporter
November 6, 2024
Max Sanborn
Forward Henriette Stegen faces off with a Queens player during the App State vs. Queens game on Nov. 1.

App State field hockey became back-to-back MAC regular season co-champions Sunday with a 4-3 win over James Madison. 

The Mountaineers started off hot with a goal from junior midfielder Lise Boekaar to give them an early 1-0 lead. The Dukes were held scoreless through the first quarter. 

Despite firing off three shots in the second quarter the Black and Gold were unable to score. The App State defense matched by holding JMU scoreless to maintain a 1-0 lead at the end of the second quarter. 

The third quarter was action-packed, with four goals scored. Sophomore midfielder Kassie Paul opened the scoring, extending the Mountaineers’ lead to 2-0.

The Dukes stormed back with two goals to tie the match at two each. 

Paul responded with her second goal of the quarter to put the Mountaineers ahead. 

Early in the fourth quarter sophomore midfielder Florine Koopman scored the final goal for the Black and Gold to cement the win 4-2. 

The Dukes would score a goal to cut into the lead 4-3. 

The Mountaineers went down a player after a yellow card on freshman midfielder Frederique Grimbergen.

App State outshot the Dukes 17 shots to seven. The Black and Gold also drew 10 penalty corners. 

The Mountaineers look ahead to the MAC Tournament on Thursday in Oxford, Ohio. They earned a first-round bye and will play the winner of Miami and Ohio at 2:30 p.m. Thursday. 

Max Schwanz
Max Schwanz, Reporter
Max Schwanz (he/him) is a freshman journalism major, business minor, from Cornelius, NC. This is his first year with The Appalachian.
Max Sanborn
Max Sanborn, Photographer
Max Sanborn (he/him) is a junior commercial photography major, from Indian Trail, N.C. This is his second year with the Appalachian.
