App State field hockey loses to No. 22 Old Dominion

App State field hockey lost 2-1 against No. 22 Old Dominion Sunday, dropping the Mountaineers’ record to 9-7 overall.

The App State defense struggled early as the Monarchs found the back of the cage within the first four minutes of the first quarter.

Senior defender Jillian Orcutt retaliated with a goal to tie the match 1-1.

The scoring onslaught concluded after another Old Dominion goal and the Black and Gold trailed 2-1 at the end of the first quarter.

Neither team was able to score in the second quarter despite both having a penalty corner. Senior goalkeeper Claire Grenis recorded three saves in the quarter to maintain the one-point deficit heading into the third quarter.

The Mountaineers’ offense struggled in the third quarter and was not able to record a shot on goal. The defense held strong as Grenis recorded two saves.

The score remained 2-1 at the end of the third quarter.

App State had opportunities to tie the game with two penalty corners, but went scoreless in the final three quarters.

Grenis recorded 10 saves in the match. The Black and Gold were outshot 15 to five with the Monarchs having 12 on goal to three by the Mountaineers.

App State will have their final home game against Queens Friday at 4 p.m.