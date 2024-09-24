App State field hockey opens conference play with a win

The Mountaineer Field Hockey squad started conference play on the right foot with a 2-0 win at Ohio University Friday.

Senior forward Charlotte Bosma continued her stellar play this season with the first goal of the game in the opening quarter assisted by junior forward Henriette Stegen.

Ohio had five shots in the second quarter, but every attempt was stopped by the Mountaineers’ defense and senior goalkeeper Claire Grenis.

The Mountaineers’ offense was held scoreless in the quarter. App State held onto their 1-0 lead to end the half.

App State came out of halftime with a strong offensive attack. The Black and Gold recorded seven shots and a goal in the third quarter. App State was able to convert with a goal from sophomore midfielder Florine Koopman to extend the lead to 2-0.

The Mountaineers’ defense held strong in the fourth quarter and did not allow a single shot from the Bobcats. App State’s offense was held scoreless as well, despite having five shots in the quarter.

The Mountaineers won 2-0.

The Black and Gold lead the Mid-American Conference with three shutouts for the season. This can partly be attributed to Grenis, who recorded four saves on the day.

App State will look to remain undefeated in conference against visiting Bellarmine Friday. The match will begin at 6 p.m.