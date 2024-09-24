The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

App State field hockey opens conference play with a win

Max Schwanz, Reporter
September 23, 2024
Emery Brown
The App State Field Hockey team huddles before the App State vs. Towson game on Sept. 21.

The Mountaineer Field Hockey squad started conference play on the right foot with a 2-0 win at Ohio University Friday. 

Senior forward Charlotte Bosma continued her stellar play this season with the first goal of the game in the opening quarter assisted by junior forward Henriette Stegen. 

Ohio had five shots in the second quarter, but every attempt was stopped by the Mountaineers’ defense and senior goalkeeper Claire Grenis. 

The Mountaineers’ offense was held scoreless in the quarter. App State held onto their 1-0 lead to end the half. 

App State came out of halftime with a strong offensive attack. The Black and Gold recorded seven shots and a goal in the third quarter. App State was able to convert with a goal from sophomore midfielder Florine Koopman to extend the lead to 2-0. 

The Mountaineers’ defense held strong in the fourth quarter and did not allow a single shot from the Bobcats. App State’s offense was held scoreless as well, despite having five shots in the quarter. 

The Mountaineers won 2-0. 

The Black and Gold lead the Mid-American Conference with three shutouts for the season. This can partly be attributed to Grenis, who recorded four saves on the day. 

App State will look to remain undefeated in conference against visiting Bellarmine Friday. The match will begin at 6 p.m.  

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$500
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in October 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

About the Contributors
Max Schwanz
Max Schwanz, Reporter
Max Schwanz (he/him) is a freshman journalism major, business minor, from Cornelius, NC. This is his first year with The Appalachian.
Emery Brown
Emery Brown, Photojournalist
Emery Brown (she/her) is a freshman whose major is currently undecided from Mooresville, N.C. This is her first year with the Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$500
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal