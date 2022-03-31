App State finishes 9th at Seahawk Intercollegiate tournament

Senior Justin Morgan points as he competes at the Bash at the Beach in Myrtle Beach March 14-15, 2022.

The Mountaineer men’s golf team played in their fourth tournament of the spring season competing in the Seahawk Intercollegiate tournament in Wilmington March 27-28.

App State placed ninth out of 14 teams in a field that included the University of North Carolina Wilmington, Virginia Commonwealth University, and more. The hosting Seahawks came away with the win, being the only team in the tournament with an under-par total.

The Mountaineers came off their best tournament performance of the season, hosting “Bash at the Beach” in North Myrtle Beach March 14-15. App State finished second by two strokes and had its best score all season during this tournament with a total score of 830 strokes and having their best round of the season with 272 strokes.

At Landfall Country Club, sophomore Sverrir Henderson shot a team-best 221 strokes and finished in 28th place. COVID-19 senior Jake Lane was right behind him shooting 224 strokes and a round-best of 72 strokes. Senior Justin Morgan and graduate student Ryan Marter finished third and fourth for the team, both finishing tied for 43rd. Sophomore Addison Beam finished 53rd, while senior Timothius Tamardi finished 65th.

The Mountaineers have competed in nine total tournaments for the 2021-22 season. The Mountaineers’ next tournament comes April 2-3, where they will travel to Kannapolis to compete in Charlotte’s Irish Creek Invitational. App State will then play in their last regular-season tournament, the Wofford Invitational, April 11-12 before participating in the Sun Belt Championship April 24-27.