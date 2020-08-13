App State football adds home non-conference matchup with Charlotte Sept. 12

Since losing all four of its originally scheduled non-conference games this season because of the pandemic, App State announced it will host Charlotte Sept. 12.

“Our team wants to play,” App State head coach Shawn Clark said in a press release. “Our medical staff, coaching staff and administration have been working tirelessly to implement protocols that provide a safe environment for our players, and we will continue to put their health and safety first as we prepare for the 2020 season.”

App State originally planned to travel to Wisconsin and Wake Forest this season, and had home games scheduled against UMass and Morgan State. All of these games have since been canceled due to concerns about COVID-19.

“I would like to thank Mike Hill (Charlotte’s athletic director) and his team for working with us to get this scheduled in what is a very fluid situation for all of us,” App State Director of Athletics Doug Gillin said. “This matchup makes sense for both schools.”

The Mountaineers will also travel to Charlotte in 2030. The schools are scheduled for a yearly matchup each season between 2026-29, which was announced in April 2019.

App State and Charlotte have met twice before, with the Mountaineers winning both matchups: 45-9 in Charlotte in 2018, and 56-41 in Boone in 2019.