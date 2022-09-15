App State football announces fourth sellout of season

After reaching new heights in football game attendance in 2021, App State has developed a recipe to keep the numbers growing.

Following the Sept. 10 upset at No. 6 Texas A&M and the announcement of College GameDay coming to Boone Sept. 17, App State announced its game with Troy sold out. The news marked the school’s fourth sellout home game of the season, with three non-sellouts remaining.

Just days prior, on Sept. 7, App State announced the sold-out status of the Sept. 24 James Madison game. The following weekend’s matchup with The Citadel is also sold out. On July 19, App State announced that season tickets were sold out for the first time in school history.

With limited options for new areas for viewing, App State football averages a crowd size of 30,000. Despite these hurdles, App State has managed to top the 30,000 average capacity on 11 different occasions; 34,658 Sept. 17, 2016 while hosting Miami, followed by 35,126 fans in attendance Sept. 16, 2017 versus Wake Forest. And blowing the attendance record out of the water with 40,168 fans in attendance, Sept. 3’s showdown with North Carolina tops the list.

“App State has a strong football schedule this year, with new Sun Belt additions like James Madison, fans have the urge to come to more games,” Senior Associate Athletic Director Spencer Bridges said. “Most fans average two to three games per season, and as one sells out, they are encouraged to get a ticket for the next game as quickly as possible.