App State football’s matchup against Georgia Southern postponed

App State’s football game against Georgia Southern, initially slated for Oct. 14, has been postponed due to COVID-19 positive tests and contact tracing efforts. The two schools have agreed to push the game to Dec. 12, in Statesboro, Georgia. Game time and broadcast information will be released later. The original date was a Wednesday, but the new date is a Saturday.

The Mountaineers have not held a full practice since before their Sept. 26 matchup against Campbell. Last week, App State’s Oct. 7 game against Louisiana was postponed to either Dec. 4 or 5 in Boone. All active COVID-19 cases are recovering in isolation. Close contacts who have been identified through contact tracing are required to quarantine.

The Sun Belt Conference announced Monday that this year’s football championship game will be played Dec. 19. The matchup of East Division and West Division champions will be broadcast on ESPN or ESPN2, and a time for the game will be announced at a later date.