App State football rally falls flat in rivalry game against Eagles

App State football lost to rival Georgia Southern University Thursday by a score of 25-23. The Black and Gold have now lost 3 games in a row after starting the season 4-2.

“Obviously a tough loss,” head coach Dowell Loggains said in a postgame press conference. “We started way too slow, really happy with the way our guys fought in the second half, we came out with a different energy, but we didn’t start the game with the right type of energy.”

The Mountaineers kicked off to start the game, and gave up an opening drive touchdown on a 47-yard touchdown pass from Georgia Southern quarterback JC French IV to Georgia Southern wide receiver Marcus Sanders Jr., but were unsuccessful on the two-point conversion.

App State fired back right away with a pass from redshirt junior quarterback AJ Swann to redshirt sophomore wide receiver Davion Dozier for 36 yards, but the possession stalled there with the Black and Gold turning it over on downs.

The Eagles opened up the game with 3 of their first 4 pass attempts being a screen.

Despite the early touchdown, App State forced a punt on Georgia Southern’s second drive, but the Mountaineers were unable to do anything on the following series.

French started out completing all 7 of his passes but the Eagles decided to run the ball on 3rd and goal, and App State forced a field goal to make the scoreboard 9-0.

Georgia Southern drove back down the field on their next drive, but the field goal attempt was no good, and the deficit remained at 9.

At the end of the first quarter, the Eagles had 110 more yards than the Mountaineers, with the Black and Gold rushing for 0 yards.

App State opened up the second quarter with more struggles offensively, turning the ball over on downs for the second time in two quarters.

The Eagles found the end zone for the second time on a run by French. The extra point made the score 16-0.

After another App State punt, Georgia Southern began a slow march down the field that resulted in a 26-yard field goal after 13 plays.

On the final series of the first half, the Black and Gold began moving the football, but the passes were short and in bounds, and the Mountaineers settled for a 36-yard field goal.

At the end of the half, the Eagles led the game 19-3. Swann threw for 123 yards in the first half while French threw for 246.

The second half started with the same offensive troubles that plagued them in the first, with a three-and-out on two incompletions and a short pass that could not move the chains.

Even with the lopsided score, App State defense was playing stingy red zone defense and held Georgia Southern to another field goal, this time to make the score 22-3.

The Mountaineers found the end zone for the first time with a pass from Swann to redshirt senior tight end David Larkins, but failed to convert on the two-point attempt, and the score was 22-9.

Georgia Southern’s next possession was stymied by the App State defense, highlighted by a sack from redshirt sophomore linebacker Colton Phares on third down. On the next drive, Swann had a clutch pass to junior wide receiver Jaden Barnes on fourth down to extend the possession.

The third quarter ended with the Black and Gold just past midfield and needing to pull off a comeback in the fourth. Freshman running back Jaquari Lewis gave the Mountaineers a 15-yard run to set himself up for a 27-yard rushing touchdown, which cut the deficit to 6.

Georgia Southern tacked on a 24-yard field goal to make it a two-possession game on the following series.

App State came out firing on the next drive. Swann connected with Barnes for 34 yards on the first play. Facing another fourth down, Swann found Barnes to extend the possession. However, on the following play Swann misread a pass and it was picked off by the Eagles on the 1-yard line.

App State forced a quick punt, but an illegal block in the back penalty took away what would have been excellent field position. They continued giving the ball to Barnes, who tallied a season high in yards with 160 after a 16-yard touchdown.

“They were going a lot of man, which you shouldn’t do against me,” Barnes said. “But at the end of the day you gotta make plays and the ball is gonna find you.”

Only down by 2 points, App State attempted an onside kick, but it was recovered by the Eagles.

Despite needing a fourth down conversion, Georgia Southern ran the clock out and ended the game.