App State football’s matchup with Louisiana postponed

App State freshman running back Nate Noel gets a carry in the 52-21 win over Campbell Sept. 26. App State's game against Louisiana set for Oct. 7 has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests the program announced Thursday.

App State football announced the postponement of its game scheduled against Louisiana for Oct. 7 Thursday, due to positive COVID-19 tests. The program made this decision in consultation with Chancellor Sheri Everts, AppHealthCare and the Sun Belt Conference.

“While we are disappointed that we will not be able to play Louisiana next week, we are prioritizing the health and safety of our team, our staff and the university community,” head coach Shawn Clark said in a press release.

All those with active COVID-19 cases are recovering in isolation. Contact tracing has identified close contacts who are now required to quarantine.

The Mountaineers confirmed three active cases of COVID-19 Sept. 25, before their matchup against Campbell, and required 18 players to quarantine due to contact tracing. Head coach Shawn Clark said the Mountaineers were without over 20 players and four coaches in the Campbell game.

The Louisiana game, a rematch of the last two Sun Belt Championships, will be rescheduled for either Dec. 4 or 5 in Boone.

“The health and safety of our student athletes and university community remain our top priorities as we continue to navigate the unprecedented effects of the coronavirus pandemic,” Director of Athletics Doug Gillin said in a press release.

The Mountaineers’ next game is slated for Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m. at Georgia Southern on ESPN.