The entrance to the haunted house at Bloody Pines. Each room has a different theme to scare its guests.

Family fear attraction brings nightly frights to Boone

Students have raised concerns about the lack of parking at the Sleep Inn turned dorm. With the space to hold 150 students, there are only 17 parking spots available, not including overnight parking. Sept. 13, 2023

Sleep Inn student residents express concerns with housing

OPINION: Majors that would survive in a horror film

OPINION: Majors that would survive in a horror film

Enthomusicology Senior Caleb Hignite plucks his banjo out on Sanford Mall. Oct. 5, 2023.

People of Boone: Creating a major to keep traditions alive

Senior safety Nick Ross makes the tackle on an Old Dominion player Oct. 21.

The good, bad and ugly: App State vs. ODU

October 30, 2023

Pru's boo reviews: 'Five Nights at Freddy's' fails to frighten

Pru’s boo reviews: ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ fails to frighten

October 30, 2023

Same faces, fresh laces: App State wrestling looks to lean on experience to continue success

Same faces, fresh laces: App State wrestling looks to lean on experience to continue success

October 30, 2023

Rally for Palestine held on Sanford Mall

Rally for Palestine held on Sanford Mall

October 30, 2023

Mountaineer field hockey wins fourth overtime game of the year in thriller

Mountaineer field hockey wins fourth overtime game of the year in thriller

October 30, 2023

App State improves to 4-4 after Homecoming win

App State improves to 4-4 after Homecoming win

October 30, 2023

App State improves to 4-4 after Homecoming win

Kurt Zottl, Reporter
October 30, 2023
Junior+wide+receiver+Christan+Horn+avoids+the+Southern+Miss+defense+Oct.+28.+Horn+finished+the+game+with+eight+catches+for+165+receiving+yards+and+two+touchdowns.
Emily Simpson
Junior wide receiver Christan Horn avoids the Southern Miss defense Oct. 28. Horn finished the game with eight catches for 165 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

App State bounced back to its winning ways with a 48-38 victory over Southern Miss Saturday on its annual Homecoming game.

“Happy Homecoming to all of App Nation,” said head coach Shawn Clark. “Very proud of our team, and the way they continue to fight. All the credit goes to our players to find a way to win.”

The Homecoming football game is an annual celebration that welcomes back App State alumni from all over the country. There are several events planned on campus, from the ‘Neerly Naked Mile, to silent disco, the Homecoming parade and much more. The Homecoming football game wraps up a very special celebration. 

“There’s a lot of pride here,” Clark said. “That’s what makes Appalachian State different. This is home, and when people come back to Boone, they come home.” 

The Mountaineers started off what’s been a season long trend: slow starts. The Golden Eagles marched down the field on their first offensive drive of the game, totaling 75 yards on five plays in two minutes and 21 seconds. Southern Miss wide receiver Latreal Jones came down with the receiving touchdown, and the Golden Eagles went up 7-0 early. 

The Mountaineers waited until their third offensive drive of the game to find the end zone. Shortly after junior wide receiver Kaedin Robinson came down with a 27-yard reception, junior running back Maquel Haywood found the end zone for the first time in his Mountaineer career on an 8-yard run to the left. 

The Golden Eagles and the Black and Gold went back-and-forth throughout the first half with Southern Miss taking a 24-14 lead heading into halftime. It was the most first-half points scored by the Golden Eagles since their season opener Sept. 2 against Alcorn State. 

“We didn’t play a very good first half on both sides of the football,” Clark said. “We came into halftime and said we’re either gonna find a way or make a way. And, our players made a way today.” 

A way was certainly found in the second half, with the Mountaineer defense holding the Southern Miss offense to 14 points and the Mountaineer offense scoring 34, the most points the Black and Gold have scored in any half this season.

Junior quarterback Joey Aguilar scans downfield for an open receiver against Southern Miss Oct. 28. The California native is up to 20 touchdowns to just six interceptions on the season. (Emily Simpson )

App State junior quarterback Joey Aguilar was a star for the Mountaineer offense once again with 23 completions, 391 yards and four passing touchdowns. One of those touchdowns was thrown to junior wide receiver Christan Horn late in the game to seal the win for the Mountaineers. 

“I see that one-on-one coverage backside and see Horn was having a day,” Aguilar said. “So, just try and give him the opportunity to make a play and he did.” 

Among the stars for App State includes Kanye Roberts, the redshirt freshman running back originally from Teachey, North Carolina. Roberts was responsible for the Mountaineers first lead of the game, as Roberts broke away for a 61-yard rush in the fourth quarter to make the score 42-38.

“They were telling me on the sidelines to be a little bit more patient, so that’s what I did,” Roberts said. “I stayed behind our guard and just waited for that open hole. As soon as I see the open hole, I just burst out and keep going.” 

This win for App State improves their Sun Belt conference record to 2-2 on the season, and their overall record to 4-4. Southern Miss falls to 0-5 in conference play and 1-7 on the season.

App State will face off against Marshall Nov. 4 at 6 p.m., the first Saturday night game at Kidd Brewer since 2014, and first ever Saturday night game in November.
Junior quarterback Joey Aguilar hands the ball off to redshirt freshman running back Kanye Roberts during App States 43-28 win over ECU Sept. 16.
Senior safety Nick Ross makes the tackle on an Old Dominion player Oct. 21.
Junior quarterback Joey Aguilar celebrates in the end zone after a score against Old Dominion Oct. 22. Aguilar threw for 252 yards and two touchdowns.
Redshirt junior wide receiver Kaedin Robinson looks to get past the Monarch defender Nov. 19, 2022.
Junior running back Maquel Haywood breaks loose for a run against Coastal Carolina Oct. 10.
App State offensive lineman prepare for the snap against Coastal Carolina Oct. 10. The Mountaineers posted 111 rushing yards.
Fifth year senior outside hitter McCall Denny goes up for a slam against Old Dominion Oct. 27. Denny recorded her 1,000th kill against the Monarchs.
Senior forward Izzi Wood dribbles the ball around a Panther defender Oct. 27. Wood finished the regular season with a team leading seven goals.
Junior defender Skyler Walk controls possession against James Madison Sept. 24, 2023.
Freshman midfielder Kassie Paul battles a Cardinal player for possession Oct. 22. App State earned their first top 10 win in defeating Louisville 2-1.
Head coach Sarah Rumely Noble speaks to the team during a timeout against James Madison Sept. 22.
Senior forward Izzi Wood looks to navigate the Golden Eagle defense Oct. 19.
The deutsche brewing mill used to brew beer in the fermentation sciences building under Mountain Laurel Hall. Oct. 12, 2023.
Enthomusicology Senior Caleb Hignite plucks his banjo out on Sanford Mall. Oct. 5, 2023.
The entrance to the haunted house at Bloody Pines. Each room has a different theme to scare its guests.
Forward Donovan Gregory shoots a fadeaway over a Furman defender Nov. 11, 2022. Gregory enters his fifth season with the Mountaineers.
Magic, mushrooms and medicine: Alternative healing in the High Country
Junior running back Nate Noel celebrates with a fan after a score against UNC Sept. 9, 2023. Noel rushed for 127 yards and two touchdowns.
About the Contributors
Kurt Zottl, Reporter
Kurt Zottl (he/him) is a junior electronic media/broadcasting major from Waxhaw, NC. This is his third year writing for The Appalachian.
Emily Simpson, Associate Photo Editor
Emily Simpson (she/her) is a junior Commercial Photography major, from Lexington, N.C. This is her first year with The Appalachain.
