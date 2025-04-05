App State improves to 8-2 over their last ten matches played after victory against Gardner-Webb

The App State women’s tennis team beat Gardner-Webb Wednesday, extending their winning streak to six games.

Junior Savannah Dada-Mascoll dominated her matches. In doubles, Dada-Mascoll and Sophomore Taya Powell were able to win handily with a score of 6-3. Dada-Mascoll kept things rolling in singles, winning both sets by a margin of 6-2.

Freshman Alexi Cleveland and Senior Olwyn Ryan-Bovey were able to earn a victory in their doubles match with a score of 6-4, helping the Mountaineers jump out to a quick lead.

Sophomore Naledi Manyube got off to a rough start in her singles match, starting with a 1-4 deficit. She was able to fight back in a tightly contested set, earning the comeback and set victory with a score of 7-6. She carried all of her momentum into the second set, winning 6-0.

Powell was unable to win her singles match after winning the first set 6-3, giving up the only team point of the night to Gardner-Webb.

Ryan-Bovey was able to win her singles match in three sets, winning the first one 6-2, and the third 6-0.

Overall, the Black and Gold won 4-1 against the Runnin’ Bulldogs, improving to 8-2 over their last ten matches played.

The Mountaineers’ next match will be played at home against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers Saturday at 9 a.m.