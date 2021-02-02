App State MBB halts all team activities after four positive COVID-19 cases

App State head coach Dustin Kerns coaches the Mountaineers against Bowling Green at the Holmes Center on Nov. 30.

App State men’s basketball paused all team-related activities after four students involved with the team tested positive for COVID-19, the program announced Tuesday evening.

Three of the four positive cases came from student athletes, and all four are recovering in quarantine. Contact tracing identified and notified close contacts of the cases. Those contacts are now in quarantine.

The Mountaineers were set to take on Georgia State this weekend in Atlanta. Due to the COVID cases within both programs, the series has been postponed. The rescheduled dates of the series will be announced in the future.

A spokesperson for the program offered no immediate further information, but will communicate any updates in the future.