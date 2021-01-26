App State men’s basketball ranked in College Insider Mid-Major Top 25 poll

App State sophomore wing Donovan Gregory goes up against Georgia Southern during the Mountaineers’ 66-63 win on Jan. 8 at the Holmes Center.

App State men’s basketball came in at No. 25 in this week’s College Insider Mid-Major Top 25 poll, which ranks all NCAA Division I teams outside of the Power Five conferences: ACC, Big 10, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC.

This marks the Mountaineers’ first appearance in the poll since 2010, according to the program. App State joins Georgia State at No. 13, Texas State at No. 19, and Coastal Carolina at No. 20 as Sun Belt teams that appear in the rankings.

After two consecutive victories against Georgia State on Friday and Saturday, the Mountaineers sit at first place in the Sun Belt East division and the Sun Belt overall.

Junior guard Adrian Delph leads the team in scoring with an average of 12.9 points per game, and sophomore guard Donovan Gregory is a close second at 11.5 points per game.

App State looks ahead to its next two-game series at Troy on Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 5 p.m. Both games will broadcast on ESPN+.