The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

App State men’s basketball take down Ohio for third consecutive win

Fran Murphy, Reporter
February 10, 2025
Landon Williams
From left, men’s basketball players CJ Huntley, Myles Tate, Jackson Threadgill, Jalil Beaubrun and Dior Conners huddle up before the App State vs. Queens game on Nov. 19.

App State took down Ohio 72-59 Saturday, landing the Mountaineers at 1-1 in MAC-SBC Challenges on the season after falling to Miami (Ohio) in the home opener

After possessing a slim lead for the majority of the first half, the Black and Gold surrendered a 6-0 run to close out the first 20 minutes and went into the break trailing 34-28.

The start of the second half saw the teams continue to exchange buckets. The game saw 10 ties and 6 lead changes, with the final tie coming at the 14-minute mark when the Bobcats knotted things up at 44. 

The Mountaineers proceeded to turn the game on its head with a 13-0 run which included long balls from redshirt senior guard Myles Tate and junior guard Dior Conners. 

Senior forward Jalil Beaubrun knocked in a free throw with 8:25 remaining to punctuate the stretch. 

The 57-44 lead proved insurmountable as App State stayed in rhythm all the way to the final whistle.

Tate poured in a career high 27 points, drilling a step back triple with 13 seconds on the clock to cap off the performance. Conners poured in 14 points of his own on 4-7 shooting from beyond the arc.

The 44 points App State posted in the second half came in large part from stellar shooting as the team shot 56% from the field and 50% from three in the half.

The win pushes App State’s win streak to three. The game also serves as the 23rd consecutive win for the Mountaineers when holding opponents to 60 points or fewer. 

App State is now 15-9 and tied for second in the Sun Belt Conference standings at 8-4. 

They will continue their road trip Thursday at 7 p.m. with a contest against Coastal Carolina. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$6671
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in October 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

About the Contributors
Fran Murphy, Reporter
Fran Murphy (he/him) is a senior digital journalism major, English minor, from Asheville, NC. This is his second year with The Appalachian.
Landon Williams, Photographer
Landon Williams (he/him) is a Junior majoring in Commercial Photography from Winston Salem, NC. This is his second year with The Appalachian. 
Donate to The Appalachian
$6671
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal