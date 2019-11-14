App State men’s soccer advances to semifinals of Sun Belt tournament with 3-0 win over Howard

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The App State men’s soccer team secured its eleventh win of the season with a 3-0 win over Howard in the first round of the Sun Belt tournament on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

After 20 minutes of play, sophomore midfielder Dimitris Moraitakis crossed the ball right in front of the net, which allowed sophomore defender Mason Robicheaux to score and put the Mountaineers up 1-0.

As time started ticking away as the first half came to a close, it seemed unlikely App State would score again before halftime. With just one minute left before halftime, freshman forward Nick Rogers found junior midfielder/forward Marc Pfrogner who dribbled around two Howard defenders before scoring to put the Mountaineers up 2-0 heading into the break.

In the second half, App State continued playing aggressively and took eight shots but couldn’t find the back of the net. After a strong defensive effort, it looked like the final score would be a 2-0 win, but with just one second left to play, sophomore midfielder Alex Hernandez was fouled in the box to give him a penalty kick. Hernandez netted the following penalty shot for his fifth goal of the season, giving the Mountaineers a 3-0 lead.

This game marks the eighth shutout of year for App State, who will now face Coastal Carolina in the semifinals on Friday at 7 p.m. The last time these two teams met was on Oct. 19, when the Chanticleers defeated App State 4-2. This time, the Mountaineers are fighting for a different result and a spot in the championship game.