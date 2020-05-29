App State picks up another OL commitment, adding to the stacked class

The Mountaineers added another offensive lineman to the class of 2021: Troy Everett.

The 6-foot-3-inch 280-pound offensive guard played for Lord Botetourt High School, where he was part of a team that went undefeated during the regular season and made it to the state championship game.

The Daleville, Virginia native received offers from 21 other Division I schools during his recruitment. App State beat out Virginia Tech, Army and Toledo for his talent. Everett is the fourth offensive lineman in the Mountaineers’ 2021 class.

This commitment adds to the depth of the upcoming class who will have big shoes to fill, as Everett and his classmates are following in the footsteps of the multiple linemen with all-Sun Belt honors.