App State places sixth at Sun Belt Indoor Championships, Simmons wins second straight triple jump

App State women’s track placed sixth at the Sun Belt Indoor Championships Monday and Tuesday. While the team finished off the podium, this was an improvement over their ninth place finish last season.

Graduate student Peighton Simmons shined during her final indoor meet. She won the triple jump event with her new personal record of 13.28 meters. She recorded another personal record in the long jump, with her 6.10 meters getting silver in the event.

Junior Jada Branch also achieved a personal record in the triple jump. She earned third place after jumping for 12.69 meters. Senior Hassani Burris’ 12.40 meters gave her third and the Mountaineers’ third personal record in the triple jump.

The distance medley team of freshman Alexis Svoboda, freshman Karsyn Kane, junior Jasmine Donohue and senior Araybian Lilly worked together for an 11:59.98 and third place finish.

App State got two runners in the top 10 of the 3,000-meter event. Graduate student Macki Walsh crossed the finish line with a personal record of 10:01.73 and fifth place. Svoboda closed out her strong meet with an eighth place finish and 10:06.90 time.

The Mountaineers also made their mark in the 5,000-meter event. Walsh led the way with a sixth place finish and 18:03.52 time. Freshman Riley Roach ran for an 18:15.87, which was good for a personal record and eighth place finish. Freshman Linnea Maynard rounded out the top 10 for App State with a 10th place finish and 18:50.91 time.

While graduate student La’Bria King finished 11th in the 200 meters, her 24.52 was the sixth-fastest time in school history and her personal record. Junior Taylor Smith also earned her personal record after sprinting for 24.90, which gave her the 10th fastest time in program history and 21st place in the event.

While App State’s indoor track season is over, its outdoor track season will begin March 18-19 at the 49er Classic hosted by Charlotte.