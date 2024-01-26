The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

1
The Kill-Chill facility opening in Boone will be built on two acres of county-owned land off Landfill Road, near the Watauga County Recycling Center.

‘It’s a true need’: Local farm, Watauga County collaborate on Boone slaughter facility

2
On Jan. 11, 2024, the original Mast General Store stands in Valle Crucis. The original store has been a trademark of this location and an important aspect of the community. Since its opening, this Mast store has offered shelter during storms, a wood stove to play games by, and $0.50 coffee. Photo by Emily Simpson.

Boone history: Mast General Store

3
OPINION: App State needs to improve

OPINION: App State needs to improve

4
Former App State guard Adrian Delph drives baseline against Georgia Southern Feb. 10, 2022. Delph averaged 17.7 points per game in his last season for the Mountaineers.

Mountaineer uniforms through the years

5
Men’s basketball head coach Dustin Kerns calls out to his team in a game versus Georgia State Feb. 12, 2022.

Dustin Kerns adds to his App State legacy

App State set to host JMU for nationally televised game

The Oscars are not 'Kenough'

Analysis of Sun Belt-leading Mountaineers

Letter to the Editor: Opioid use on college campuses

App State set to host JMU for nationally televised game

Ethan Smith, Sports Editor
January 25, 2024
App+State+players+meet+during+a+timeout+against+Georgia+Southern+Jan.25.+The+Mountaineers+downed+the+Eagles+84-74.
Leah Matney
App State players meet during a timeout against Georgia Southern Jan.25. The Mountaineers downed the Eagles 84-74.

On Saturday, App State welcomes James Madison for the program’s second nationally televised game of the season.

The last time the two teams faced each other, the Black and Gold downed the Dukes 59-55 in Harrisonburg, Virginia Jan. 13. The game itself was sloppy, with JMU shooting 36% from the field while the Mountaineers had 23 turnovers.

Since the home loss, the Dukes have won three-straight with wins over ULM, Marshall and Old Dominion.

Against the Monarchs on Wednesday, JMU cruised to a 78-62 win as forward Julien Wooden led the way with 23 points and five rebounds. The Dukes’ were without leading scorer, Terrence Edwards Jr., for most of the second half after he was ejected after getting into a scuffle with an ODU player.

App State is coming off a dominant home win over rival Georgia Southern 84-74. Sophomore guard Terence Harcum finished with 23 points. They limited the Eagles to 23% from three and scored 14 points off 10 Georgia Southern turnovers.

On the season, the Dukes average 85.5 points per game, ranking ninth in the nation. They shoot 47.3% from the field and 34% from three. James Madison averages around 12.5 offensive rebounds per game, leading to easy second chance points as well as open shots from the perimeter. 

JMU’s high-ranking offense contrasts with the Mountaineers’ top-ranked defense. App State limits opponents to 63.2 points per game, ranking near the top in Division I. The Black and Gold’s rim protection was evident in their first matchup as they totaled seven blocks, with four coming from sophomore forward Justin Abson. App State’s length on defense forced the Dukes into tough shots.

Defensively, James Madison forces 15.7 turnovers per game, leading to easy points in transition. In their last matchup, App State’s 23 turnovers powered the Dukes’ comeback as they got easy baskets in transition. 

Controlling the turnover battle will be critical in Saturday’s contest as the winner will likely be decided by turnovers.

Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN2.
About the Contributors
Ethan Smith, Sports Editor
Ethan Smith (he/him) is a senior journalism major, media studies minor. This is his third year writing for The Appalachian.
Leah Matney, Photojournalist
Leah Matney (she/her) is a junior with a digital marketing major and photography minor from Lincolnton, NC. This is her first year with The Appalachian.

