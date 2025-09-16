App State soccer looks to get back on track after loss against Old Dominion

App State women’s soccer traveled to Norfolk, Virginia, for a matchup against the Old Dominion Monarchs. The Mountaineers came into the game with momentum following their 3-2 victory over Longwood last week.

The game against the Monarchs ended in a 1-1 tie.

The first half remained scoreless, but the pace picked up in the second half. By the middle of the second half, Old Dominion forward Brooke Edwards scored the game’s first points following assists by midfielders Madison Telmer and Riley Mullen.

App State struck back late in the second half with a free kick. Sophomore midfielder Olivia Simon tricked the defense by faking her shot, clearing the way for redshirt sophomore forward Kyli Switalski to take her shot and send the ball into the net for App State to tie the game 1-1.

Old Dominion had possession of the ball over half of the time and outshot App State 16-6, but it wasn’t enough to secure a win.

The Black and Gold’s second-half performance helped them prevent a loss, and substituted out freshman goalkeeper Hanna Skogsfors for redshirt freshman Anna Claire Jacobi in the second half. Both goalkeepers had 2 saves, with Skogsfors coming in the first half and Jacobi in the second half.

App State will look to get back in the win column next week as they travel to Atlanta, Georgia, for another conference game against Sun Belt Conference rival Georgia State. Kickoff will be Sept. 18, at 7 p.m. and can be streamed on ESPN+