The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

App State soccer looks to get back on track after loss against Old Dominion

Chris Aguilar
September 15, 2025
Chloe Pound

App State women’s soccer traveled to Norfolk, Virginia, for a matchup against the Old Dominion Monarchs. The Mountaineers came into the game with momentum following their 3-2 victory over Longwood last week.

The game against the Monarchs ended in a 1-1 tie. 

The first half remained scoreless, but the pace picked up in the second half. By the middle of the second half, Old Dominion forward Brooke Edwards scored the game’s first points following assists by midfielders Madison Telmer and Riley Mullen.

App State struck back late in the second half with a free kick. Sophomore midfielder Olivia Simon tricked the defense by faking her shot, clearing the way for redshirt sophomore forward Kyli Switalski to take her shot and send the ball into the net for App State to tie the game 1-1.

Old Dominion had possession of the ball over half of the time and outshot App State 16-6, but it wasn’t enough to secure a win. 

The Black and Gold’s second-half performance helped them prevent a loss, and substituted out freshman goalkeeper Hanna Skogsfors for redshirt freshman Anna Claire Jacobi in the second half. Both goalkeepers had 2 saves, with Skogsfors coming in the first half and Jacobi in the second half.

App State will look to get back in the win column next week as they travel to Atlanta, Georgia, for another conference game against Sun Belt Conference rival Georgia State. Kickoff will be Sept. 18, at 7 p.m. and can be streamed on ESPN+

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$268
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism.

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/54088/donations/new?designation_id=faa93386&

About the Contributors
Chris Aguilar
Chris Aguilar
Chris Aguilar (he/him) is a sophomore electronic media and broadcasting major. This is his second year with the Appalachian.
Chloe Pound
Chloe Pound, Visual Managing Editor
Chloe Pound (she/her) is a senior majoring in Graphic Communications Management with a minor in Marketing from Huntersville, NC. This is her third year with the Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$268
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal