App State field hockey tops Longwood

Max Schwanz, Reporter
October 28, 2024
Ella Moore
Defender Sarah Perkins sends the ball up the field at the App State vs. Longwood match on Oct. 25.

The Mountaineers defeated MAC opponent Longwood at home 2-0 Friday. 

The first quarter started slow as neither team was able to find the back of the cage. However, App State shot three times and forced a save from the Lancer defense. 

The first quarter ended in a 0-0 tie as neither team found any momentum. 

The Black and Gold had two penalty corners in the second quarter but were unable to convert. Neither team was able to score and the score remained the same at the end of the second quarter. 

App State’s offense forced two saves by the Lancers in the third quarter while the Mountaineers’ defense held strong and did not allow a Longwood shot. 

The Black and Gold finally found the back of the cage in the final quarter. Senior defender Jillian Orcutt scored her first goal of the season to give the Mountaineers a 1-0 lead. 

Sophomore midfielder Noa Ginjaume Matas assisted graduate student midfielder Grace Ball, who scored the final goal extending the lead to 2-0. 

The Mountaineers had 18 shots to the Lancers zero and had nine corners to one. 

App State’s win over the Lancers makes them 9-6 overall and 6-1 in conference play. The Black and Gold now lead the MAC with six shutouts. 

App State will travel to Old Dominion Sunday for a match at noon.

Max Schwanz
Max Schwanz, Reporter
Max Schwanz (he/him) is a freshman journalism major, business minor, from Cornelius, NC. This is his first year with The Appalachian.
Ella Moore
Ella Moore, Photojournalist
Ella Moore(she/her) is a freshman biology major from Wilmington, NC. This is her first year with The Appalachian.
