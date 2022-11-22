App State soccer signs 11 new players

App State soccer announced the official signing of 10 new players for the 2023 season on Nov. 9. A subsequent announcement Nov. 14 announced an 11th player.

This is the first opportunity for head coach Aimee Haywood and App State soccer to sign new players, but other players may be added to the squad at a later date at the discretion of the coaching staff. This is Haywood’s first full transfer window as head coach.

An investigation of each announced player’s Instagram account corroborates that official commitment ceremonies happened Nov. 9, national signing day. On Nov. 14, an 11th signing, goalkeeper Brezlyn Parsons, was announced via Instagram as well.

Despite official signings occuring Nov. 9, all players verbally confirmed their intent to play for App State soccer over the past year. Some of these confirmations occurred more than a year ago, with others happening in August.

All of the signed players are currently high school seniors who will graduate in 2023 and have the ability to play for App State until at least 2027.

The announcement of these signings comes just over a week after the end of postseason play for the Mountaineers after they were knocked out of the Sun Belt tournament by Marshall University.

Of the 11 players signed, three athletes are midfielders. These players are Makayla Mulholland, Hayden Rape and Avenley Monteith.

Mulholland plays in the outside back position, also known as a fullback, and hails from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Mulholland currently plays for the Fox Chapel Area High School in Pennsylvania and plays for the Pittsburgh Riverhounds, an Elite Club National League team.

The ECNL is a national youth soccer league authorized by U.S. Club Soccer, a member of the United State Soccer Federation. Every player signed currently plays for a club in the ECNL.

Rape originates from Charleston, South Carolina, and currently plays for her high school, James Island Charter High School. She also plays for the South Carolina Surf Soccer Club.

Monteith plays in the outside back and winger positions and comes from Cornelius. She currently plays for Charlotte Independence Soccer Club as well as Liberty Prep Christian Academy. Monteith’s older sister Breckyn is a junior forward for the Mountaineers.

Another four of the players signed are forwards Kyli Switalski, Kaytan Kroboth, Marley Kahle and Summer Bowman.

Switalski comes from High Point, North Carolina, and currently plays for NC Fusion soccer club and Ragsdale High School. Kroboth, also from North Carolina, hails from Raleigh and currently plays for NC Courage soccer club.

Bowman, who also hails from North Carolina, is from Trinity and currently plays for the Charlotte Soccer Academy as well as Wheatmore High School.

Kahle is not a North Carolina native and is from Crestwood, Kentucky. She currently plays for South Oldham High School as well as Racing Louisville Academy soccer club.

Of the four remaining players, two are midfielders and two are goalkeepers. The midfield players are Ella Hoover and Olivia Simon. The goalkeepers are Sarah Wommack and Brezlyn Parsons.

Hoover is from Granville, Ohio, and currently plays for Ohio Premier Soccer Club as well as Granville High School. Simon is from Waxhaw, North Carolina, bringing the number of App State soccer players from the area to two –– she joins freshman defender Shannon Studer in that regard.

Simon, along with Avenley Monteith, plays for the ECNL team Charlotte Independence Soccer Club. She also plays for Cuthbertson High School.

In this new transfer window, App State soccer signed two new goalkeepers. Senior goalkeeper Kerry Eagleston, who has been an integral part of the success of App State soccer this season, will graduate this year. The signing of Wommack and Parsons brings the number of goalkeepers on App State’s roster to four.

Wommack hails from Kernersville. She, along with Switalski, plays for NC Fusion soccer club.

Finally, Parsons is from Pawleys Island, South Carolina, and plays for the Wilmington Hammerheads soccer club as well as Waccamaw High School.

The Black and Gold are losing six players due to graduation. These six players will graduate this year: forward Hayley Boyles, goalkeeper Kerry Eagleston, midfielder Olivia Cohen, forward Emma McGibany, Linley Brantley and forward Emiline Parham.

These 11 new signings will more than make up for these losses, creating a surplus of four players for App State soccer. Other players may still be signed at a later date.