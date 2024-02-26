App State softball goes 3-1 in the Wolfpack Classic

App State softball went 3-1 with wins after playing multiple games over the weekend at the Wolfpack Classic.

The Mountaineers opened up the weekend with a win against the Cleveland State Vikings on Friday.

Junior pitcher Sejal Neas allowed a run to start the game and ended the first inning with a strikeout. Graduate student catcher Peyton Darnell recorded a two-run RBI single with scores from senior outfielder Kayt Houston and freshman utility Grace Barrett.

Junior infielder Olivia Cook followed with a two-run RBI single of her own. Junior infielder Killian Roberts and graduate catcher Taylor Thorp scored, ending the first inning with a 4-1 Mountaineer lead.

Neas did not allow a run in the top of the second inning. App State loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning, but were unable to capitalize on the opportunity.

The Vikings scored their second and final run in the top of the third inning.

Strong defense from both sides kept the rest of the game scoreless. The Black and Gold capitalized on strong defense to take a 4-2 win in the first game of the weekend.

The second game of the weekend was on Saturday, which saw another victory against the Iona Gaels 7-0.

Darnell opened with a two-run RBI double, which brought Houston and Barrett home to take an early 2-0 lead. In the next at bat, Cook recorded an RBI single, allowing Darnell to score.

The strong hitting continued in the second inning with RBIs from Houston and Barrett. The Mountaineers took a 5-0 lead heading into the third inning.

Houston hit her fifth home run of the season to extend the lead to 6-0.

Junior infielder Addie Wray recorded an RBI in the top of the seventh for the final score of the game. Strong pitching from senior pitcher Kaylie Northrop kept the Gaels scoreless throughout the game.

App State started their Sunday double header with a rematch against Cleveland State. The Black and Gold won 8-1.

The Mountaineers recorded 15 hits in the game.

Northrop started the game for the Mountaineers and reached a streak of 20 scoreless innings. Darnell recorded an RBI in the third inning for the first score of the game. Roberts recorded two RBI’s, which allowed Darnell and senior outfielder Abby Cunningham to score.

The Mountaineers scored four runs in the fourth inning to extend the lead to 7-0. Barrett and Darnell recorded RBIs in the inning. Roberts’ tallied her fourth RBI of the game in the sixth inning to give App State eight runs total.

The Vikings scored their only run in the sixth inning.

App State’s last game of the weekend was a 6-2 loss against NC State.

Darnell recorded an RBI in the first inning, she has recorded an RBI in five straight games. Neas was able to keep the Wolfpack scoreless through the first three innings with App State holding a 1-0 lead through the first three innings.

NC State tied the game 1-1 in the fourth inning.

Houston responded with an RBI in the top of the fifth inning to take a 2-1 lead. However, a solo home run from the Wolfpack tied the game at two heading into the sixth inning.

The Wolfpack recorded four runs in the sixth inning to take a 6-2 lead. The Mountaineers lost the last game of the weekend and finished with a 3-1 record in the Wolfpack Classic, while their overall record improved to 7-5.

App State will travel to Johnson City, Tennessee to play ETSU Tuesday in a doubleheader. The first game is slated for 4 p.m.