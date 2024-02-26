The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
1
The Founders Bell Pavilion sits amongst the first week of snowfall during the spring semester Jan. 15, 2024. The Pavilion was constructed in July 2019 and resembles the roofline of Watauga Academy, which would turn into App State in 1899.

'Boone is closed': revisiting the Blizzard of ‘93

2
Quarterback Joey Aguilar looks downfield against Gardner-Webb Sept. 2.

App State football adds new recruits

3
Brad Parquette (right) and Kevin Warner (left), professors in the Department of Theatre and Dance, sit outside Chapel Wilson Hall, where Warner’s office resides Feb. 7, 2024. Parquette’s favorite thing about Warner is attention to detail and ability to truly listen to people when they speak.

Married minds: App State faculty navigate love and careers

4
Out-of-towners from Charleston, S.C., looking to enjoy the snow dig their car out Jan. 18, 2022. According to App State Professor Shea Tuberty, salting the roads during the winter can cause corrosion and contamination.

Saltwater streams: The good and bad of salting Boone’s roads

5
Quarterback Armanti Edwards attempts to rush the ball against Michigan Sept. 1, 2007.

Mountaineer legend immortalized in Hall of Fame

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
OPINION: Everything wrong with this year’s FAFSA

OPINION: Everything wrong with this year’s FAFSA

February 26, 2024

Mountaineers sweep Siena in Hickory

Mountaineers sweep Siena in Hickory

February 26, 2024

Hole Lotta Doughnuts’ new owner focused on family and community

Hole Lotta Doughnuts’ new owner focused on family and community

February 26, 2024

App State softball goes 3-1 in the Wolfpack Classic

App State softball goes 3-1 in the Wolfpack Classic

February 26, 2024

App State wins senior day dual 45-3 over Gardner-Webb

App State wins senior day dual 45-3 over Gardner-Webb

February 26, 2024

Thomas Talks Games: ‘Lies of P’

Thomas Talks Games: ‘Lies of P’

February 26, 2024

App State softball goes 3-1 in the Wolfpack Classic

Max Schwanz, Reporter
February 26, 2024
Graduate+student+catcher+Peyton+Darnell+gets+ready+for+a+pitch+against+Kent+State+Feb.+9.+
Courtesy of Kristin Shaffer
Graduate student catcher Peyton Darnell gets ready for a pitch against Kent State Feb. 9.

App State softball went 3-1 with wins after playing multiple games over the weekend at the Wolfpack Classic.

The Mountaineers opened up the weekend with a win against the Cleveland State Vikings on Friday. 

Junior pitcher Sejal Neas allowed a run to start the game and ended the first inning with a strikeout. Graduate student catcher Peyton Darnell recorded a two-run RBI single with scores from senior outfielder Kayt Houston and freshman utility Grace Barrett. 

Junior infielder Olivia Cook followed with a two-run RBI single of her own. Junior infielder Killian Roberts and graduate catcher Taylor Thorp scored, ending the first inning with a 4-1 Mountaineer lead. 

Neas did not allow a run in the top of the second inning. App State loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning, but were unable to capitalize on the opportunity. 

The Vikings scored their second and final run in the top of the third inning. 

Strong defense from both sides kept the rest of the game scoreless. The Black and Gold capitalized on strong defense to take a 4-2 win in the first game of the weekend. 

The second game of the weekend was on Saturday, which saw another victory against the Iona Gaels 7-0. 

Darnell opened with a two-run RBI double, which brought Houston and Barrett home to take an early 2-0 lead. In the next at bat, Cook recorded an RBI single, allowing Darnell to score. 

The strong hitting continued in the second inning with RBIs from Houston and Barrett. The Mountaineers took a 5-0 lead heading into the third inning. 

Houston hit her fifth home run of the season to extend the lead to 6-0. 

Junior infielder Addie Wray recorded an RBI in the top of the seventh for the final score of the game. Strong pitching from senior pitcher Kaylie Northrop kept the Gaels scoreless throughout the game. 

App State started their Sunday double header with a rematch against Cleveland State. The Black and Gold won 8-1. 

The Mountaineers recorded 15 hits in the game. 

Northrop started the game for the Mountaineers and reached a streak of 20 scoreless innings. Darnell recorded an RBI in the third inning for the first score of the game. Roberts recorded two RBI’s, which allowed Darnell and senior outfielder Abby Cunningham to score. 

The Mountaineers scored four runs in the fourth inning to extend the lead to 7-0. Barrett and Darnell recorded RBIs in the inning. Roberts’ tallied her fourth RBI of the game in the sixth inning to give App State eight runs total. 

The Vikings scored their only run in the sixth inning.

App State’s last game of the weekend was a 6-2 loss against NC State. 

Darnell recorded an RBI in the first inning, she has recorded an RBI in five straight games. Neas was able to keep the Wolfpack scoreless through the first three innings with App State holding a 1-0 lead through the first three innings. 

NC State tied the game 1-1 in the fourth inning. 

Houston responded with an RBI in the top of the fifth inning to take a 2-1 lead. However, a solo home run from the Wolfpack tied the game at two heading into the sixth inning. 

The Wolfpack recorded four runs in the sixth inning to take a 6-2 lead. The Mountaineers lost the last game of the weekend and finished with a 3-1 record in the Wolfpack Classic, while their overall record improved to 7-5.

App State will travel to Johnson City, Tennessee to play ETSU Tuesday in a doubleheader. The first game is slated for 4 p.m. 
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$1065
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

About the Contributor
Max Schwanz, Reporter
Max Schwanz (he/him) is a freshman journalism major, business minor, from Cornelius, NC. This is his first year with The Appalachian.

The Appalachian

The Student News Site of Appalachian State University
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Appalachian
$1065
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *