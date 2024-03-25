The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

Wey Hall early on in construction with dumpsters of rubble being removed from the building on Oct. 8 2023. Classes were canceled Thursday in Wey Hall to address safety concerns.

BREAKING: Wey Hall closed for classes after reported safety concerns

Sophomore Hannah Caddell is a third-generation App State student and member of Alpha Omicron Pi. Hannah Caddell follows in the footsteps of her mother Melissa Sastoque and grandmother Carolina Caddell. Feb. 22.

The story of one family’s legacy at App State

OPINION: Leave the tunnels alone

OPINION: Leave the tunnels alone

Councill family headstones rest toward the center of Boone Cemetery. The town’s planned project to install historical interpretative panels has sparked controversy among descendants of those buried here. Photo taken Jan. 29.

Boone Cemetery Panels Project sparks controversy among descendants

Letter to the Editor: Continuing the tunnel discussion

Letter to the Editor: Continuing the tunnel discussion

App State softball struggles against No. 19 Texas State

Max Schwanz, Reporter
March 25, 2024
Freshman+outfielder+Jaylee+Williams+runs+the+bases+against+ETSU+March+11.
Courtesy of Griffin DeJoy, App State Athletics
Freshman outfielder Jaylee Williams runs the bases against ETSU March 11.

Mountaineer softball traveled to San Marcos, Texas to face No. 19 Texas State in a three-game weekend series. App State lost all three games of the weekend. 

The Black and Gold lost the first game of the weekend on Friday 6-0. 

Senior outfielder Kayt Houston opened the game with a single. However, the Bobcats held the Mountaineers scoreless in the first inning. 

Junior pitcher Sejal Neas made her 14th start of the year and did not allow a run in the first three innings. Houston recorded her second hit of the game, but the Mountaineers were unable to score. 

The Bobcats opened up the scoring in the fourth inning. They followed it up with two runs in the fifth, and three in the sixth as the Black and Gold fell 6-0. 

The Mountaineers struggled in the second game of the weekend on Saturday, losing 11-0. 

Houston continued to dominate and reached first base to open the game. However, the next two batters were retired by the Bobcats defense. Senior pitcher Kaylie Northrop opened with a scoreless first inning of her own. 

Junior outfielder Addie Wray found her way to first base in the second inning, but App State could not capitalize and were held scoreless through two. 

The Bobcats scored five runs in the third inning and six runs in the fourth to reach an 11-0 lead heading into the fourth inning. 

Despite their best efforts, the Mountaineers were unable to find their way into the scoring column and fell in the second game of the weekend 11-0. 

In the final game of the series Sunday, the Mountaineers lost a nail biter 1-0.

Freshman utility Grace Barrett tallied the first hit of the game for the Black and Gold. Senior pitcher Delani Buckner made her third start of the season and held the Bobcats to a scoreless first inning. 

App State found themselves in scoring position in the third, but were unable to capitalize. Texas State scored in the third inning to take a 1-0 lead. 

Graduate student catcher Taylor Thorp recorded a hit, but was stuck on first. The Mountaineer defense followed it up with a scoreless fourth inning. 

App State was held scoreless in the final three innings, but played strong defense holding Texas State scoreless as well. 

The Mountaineers lost the  series 3-0. 

App State returns home to face Louisiana in a three-game series starting on Thursday with first pitch slated for 6 p.m. The game is available for streaming on ESPN+. 
About the Contributor
Max Schwanz, Reporter
Max Schwanz (he/him) is a freshman journalism major, business minor, from Cornelius, NC. This is his first year with The Appalachian.

