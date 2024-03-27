App State students say goodbye to the free expression tunnels

Chancellor Sheri Everts announced in an email March 1 that the free expression tunnels underneath Rivers Street will be renovated to a new design that does not allow students to spray paint on the walls.

Following the announcement, several students have voiced concerns about the loss of the free expression aspect of the tunnels on social media apps such as YikYak, through a petition created on Change.org and during the public comments section of a March 5 SGA meeting.

Around 80 students attended the SGA meeting and around 20 spoke. Every speaker said they did not support the university’s decision to remove the free expression abilities of students in the tunnels.

“This feels like a canvas taken away from me,” a public commenter said. The commenters applauded, showing their agreement with losing their place of expression. “If we really care about our expressive freedom, we will do anything we can to get these tunnels back.”

Another commenter shared a personal story about the tunnels.

“I failed my classes first semester,” he said. “Every week since September 21 of 2023, I’ve gone to paint Sisyphus rolling a boulder up a hill.”

The student said he felt represented by the Greek myth of the man rolling a boulder up a hill and has used the tunnels to express the feelings of constant perseverance with paint.

At the March 19 meeting, the SGA reviewed a new version of this bill that more accurately reflects the student opinion voiced at the previous meeting.

Vice President Margaret-Ann Littauer said the SGA plans to vote on the bill at the SGA’s meeting on April 9.

Commenters voiced concerns over safety issues posed by renovations, saying the debris and sand created by the sandblasting can be a liability for those with asthma. As well as safety concerns, one commenter said each tunnel can reserve one wall for free expression.

“I came to App and had my introductory tour, like other students did and the tunnels were one of the first things I saw,” a commenter said. “The first mural I saw was one that went through the entire right side tunnel of all the school shootings that have happened in the last couple of years.”

Commenters proposed ideas to preserve free expression on campus, as well as expressing frustration with money being spent on renovations instead of scholarships.

App State College Democrats released a statement March 22, denouncing the tunnel renovation, calling it “Chancellor Evert’s Assault on Freedom of Speech and Expression.”

The removal of the free expression tunnels is listed as one of four ways the College Democrats feel students’ First Amendment rights are being violated. The others mentioned are the cancellation of drag related events and the renaming of Pride Week to Spring Fest.

Construction for the tunnels began the week before spring break. Reasons for the renovation included safety concerns such as slippery floors, low lighting and a lack of a monitoring system.

“Over the years, the university has received feedback that the Rivers Street tunnels feel dark and creepy, have low visibility, and that they don’t feel like a safe place,” wrote Anna Oakes, the news and media relations director for University Communications, in an email.

Thick layers of paint contribute to the low visibility and slick floors, Oakes wrote.

Included in the email sent by Everts was a conceptual rendering of the new design of the tunnels. The design includes bright yellow lettering, saying, “Today I give my all for App State,” across one wall. The design also features white floors with large boot print patterns leading through the tunnel, similar to the faded prints leading up Stadium Drive, and bright lights.

“The tunnels, which for many years have been dark and covered in graffiti, are on their way to becoming bright, secure pathways that reflect school spirit,” Everts wrote.

Several university staff members were a part of the planning process for the redesign of the tunnels, including the creation of the wall and floor design, Oakes wrote.

Students expressed sympathy as well for the App State Police, who will monitor the camera systems and patrol the tunnels, saying, “They’re students too.”

Oakes confirmed in an email the cameras will be monitored by App State Police.

Sandblasting began on the tunnels once the university received the lights they will install in the tunnel, which were on backorder.

Student Body President JP Neri said he felt the public comments sections of SGA meetings are a great way for SGA to advocate for students and for SGA to listen to students and what they care about. Neri said freedom of expression and speech are a priority for SGA.

“I think the public comments section went really well,” he said. “It’s the most engagement the student government has seen in quite a while. They are a resource for us to know and advocate for students based on their perspectives.”

SGA planned on discussing and voting on a bill that would show SGA’s support for the renovation of the tunnels, but the bill was dismissed before the meeting.

This is the first time a bill has been dismissed in the SGA since they restructured their constitution, Neri said.