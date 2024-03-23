Undergraduate enrollment deadline extended

The deadline for 2024-25 undergraduate enrollment has been extended from May 1 to May 15, amid delays in the Free Application for Federal Student Aid and financial aid offers.

The extension allows prospective students more time to make decisions considering the setbacks in financial aid, according to a March 22 press release.

The May 15 deadline also provides students with extended time to make enrollment deposits. This payment extension applies to early decision and regular admission first-year and transfer students, according to the press release.

Nationwide delays in FAFSA have impacted the timeliness of financial aid offers at colleges and universities across the country. These setbacks will not negatively affect students’ financial aid packages, the press release said.

Students can calculate their cost of attendance by using App State’s net price calculator.