The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
1
OPINION: Leave the tunnels alone

OPINION: Leave the tunnels alone

2
Sophomore Hannah Caddell is a third-generation App State student and member of Alpha Omicron Pi. Hannah Caddell follows in the footsteps of her mother Melissa Sastoque and grandmother Carolina Caddell. Feb. 22.

The story of one family’s legacy at App State

3
Councill family headstones rest toward the center of Boone Cemetery. The town’s planned project to install historical interpretative panels has sparked controversy among descendants of those buried here. Photo taken Jan. 29.

Boone Cemetery Panels Project sparks controversy among descendants

4
Lillie Shull Dougherty and her eldest daughter Clara Bartlett stand in front of the main entrance of the Dougherty House in 1905. Dauphin Disco Dougherty and his daughter Annie Dougherty Rufty sit on the stairs beside them. Courtesy of University Archives, Special Collections Research Center, Appalachian State University.

A story of a home and its resilience: The Dougherty House

5
Brad Parquette (right) and Kevin Warner (left), professors in the Department of Theatre and Dance, sit outside Chapel Wilson Hall, where Warner’s office resides Feb. 7, 2024. Parquette’s favorite thing about Warner is attention to detail and ability to truly listen to people when they speak.

Married minds: App State faculty navigate love and careers

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
Undergraduate enrollment deadline extended

Undergraduate enrollment deadline extended

March 22, 2024

BREAKING: Wey Hall closed for classes after reported safety concerns

BREAKING: Wey Hall closed for classes after reported safety concerns

March 21, 2024

App at a glance: March 20-26

App at a glance: March 20-26

March 21, 2024

Mountaineers’ season ends with loss to Wake Forest in NIT

Mountaineers’ season ends with loss to Wake Forest in NIT

March 21, 2024

Letter to the Editor: Continuing the tunnel discussion

Letter to the Editor: Continuing the tunnel discussion

March 20, 2024

OPINION: The overlooked responsibilities of ESAs

OPINION: The overlooked responsibilities of ESAs

March 20, 2024

Undergraduate enrollment deadline extended

Ella Adams, Managing Editor
March 22, 2024
The+west+side+of+App+State%E2%80%99s+Boone+campus+is+pictured+above.+Photo+courtesy+of+Chase+Reynolds
The west side of App State’s Boone campus is pictured above. Photo courtesy of Chase Reynolds

The deadline for 2024-25 undergraduate enrollment has been extended from May 1 to May 15, amid delays in the Free Application for Federal Student Aid and financial aid offers. 

The extension allows prospective students more time to make decisions considering the setbacks in financial aid, according to a March 22 press release

The May 15 deadline also provides students with extended time to make enrollment deposits. This payment extension applies to early decision and regular admission first-year and transfer students, according to the press release. 

Nationwide delays in FAFSA have impacted the timeliness of financial aid offers at colleges and universities across the country. These setbacks will not negatively affect students’ financial aid packages, the press release said.

Students can calculate their cost of attendance by using App State’s net price calculator.

The admissions and financial aid offices are prepared to answer questions or concerns, according to the press release.

Wey Hall early on in construction with dumpsters of rubble being removed from the building on Oct. 8 2023. Classes were canceled Thursday in Wey Hall to address safety concerns.
BREAKING: Wey Hall closed for classes after reported safety concerns
Sophomore Hannah Caddell is a third-generation App State student and member of Alpha Omicron Pi. Hannah Caddell follows in the footsteps of her mother Melissa Sastoque and grandmother Carolina Caddell. Feb. 22.
The story of one family’s legacy at App State
Councill family headstones rest toward the center of Boone Cemetery. The town’s planned project to install historical interpretative panels has sparked controversy among descendants of those buried here. Photo taken Jan. 29.
Boone Cemetery Panels Project sparks controversy among descendants
Lillie Shull Dougherty and her eldest daughter Clara Bartlett stand in front of the main entrance of the Dougherty House in 1905. Dauphin Disco Dougherty and his daughter Annie Dougherty Rufty sit on the stairs beside them. Courtesy of University Archives, Special Collections Research Center, Appalachian State University.
A story of a home and its resilience: The Dougherty House

 
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$1201
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

About the Contributor
Ella Adams, Managing Editor
Ella Adams (she/her) is a senior anthropology major.

The Appalachian

The Student News Site of Appalachian State University
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Appalachian
$1201
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *