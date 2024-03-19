The story of one family’s legacy at App State

When Carolina Caddell enrolled at App State in 1970, she had no idea she’d be starting a family legacy that would go on for two generations, with her daughter, son and granddaughter all attending the same college.

Hannah Caddell is a sophomore from Concord, currently attending App State. Her mother, father and aunt all attended in the late 90s. Hannah Caddell’s grandmother, Carolina Caddell, attended App State from 1970-75.

Carolina Caddell said she chose App State because it was six hours away from her hometown of Elizabethtown and she had never lived near snow. It was during this time that she met her husband.

“I was excited to be in a completely new environment,” Carolina Caddell said.

Carolina Caddell used to sneak her now-husband into her dorm after hours so she could see him, Hannah Caddell said. Her grandmother shares the memory with her every time they walk past the location of her grandmother’s old dorm on the way to football games, Hannah Caddell said.

Hannah Caddell’s grandfather lived in Justice Hall, located where New River currently is. She said the young men in the dorm would overflow the sinks, pour soap down the halls and slide down them. According to Hannah Caddell, this event ended when somebody loudly slid into their RA’s door.

Carolina Caddell’s daughter, Kristi Caddell Huddleson, attended App State from 1995-99. It was around this time that her brother, Robbie Caddell, went to App State, with Hannah Caddell’s mother, Melissa Sastoque.

Hannah Caddell and her family knew her whole life she’d also attend App State. She said people typically think it’s interesting when she tells them that she is a third-generation App State student. She said the people she talks to think it’s nice she always knew where she wanted to go.

“It was never a question,” Hannah Caddell said.

Carolina Caddell said she “always knew” Hannah Caddell would also attend App State.

Carolina Caddell said the biggest changes she has seen on campus since her time at App State are the size of the campus as well as how the culture has changed. The student enrollment has doubled since she was a student. According to App State’s website, enrollment was about 9,500 in 1972 and is 21,253 as of Fall 2023.

Hannah Caddell said despite these differences, her family still has a lot to talk about regarding App State. They talk about their sororities, what they’ve done at App State and what has changed on campus.

“Honestly, being able to attend the same classes my grandparents and parents were in, knowing they sat in the same room years ago as a young adult not knowing their future,” said Hannah Caddell, when talking about her favorite part about attending App State.

Football season at App State is a cherished tradition for the family, marked by the purchase of season tickets every year. Hannah Caddell has been going since she was very young.

“I was born and put into an App State onesie,” Hannah Caddell said.

One thing Hannah Caddell values about App State that can’t be found at other colleges is the small-town atmosphere.

“The small-town love, everyone knows everyone,” said Hannah Caddell. “You’ll be welcome anywhere.”

The family has been very involved throughout their time on campus. Hannah Caddell is currently a member of Alpha Omicron Pi and Cru. Her aunt, Kristi Caddell Huddleson, was a member of Sigma Kappa and was a cheerleader. Carolina Caddell was a cheerleader as well and was part of The Venetian Society. She was also on the Winter Festival Court.

Carolina Caddell said she attended her first concert while at App State. In November of 1970, the rock band Steppenwolf performed in the Varsity Gym.

Hannah Caddell said this legacy is important to the family. She said the decision to come to App State was completely her own, but her family was very excited about it. Hannah Caddell said she hopes her children will want to go to App State, but she understands it will be their decision.

While at App State, Carolina Caddell studied economics. Her daughter studied psychology while her son studied architecture. Melissa Sastoque studied elementary education and Hannah Caddell is working toward a degree in social work.

All three generations attend App State during women’s milestones. According to App State’s website, in 1972, all women’s curfews were lifted. In 1998, the women’s center opened in Plemmons Student Union. In 2023, the Women in STEM club was founded.