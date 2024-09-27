Hurricane Helene impacts operations, forces closures

This is a developing story.

Update as of 9:45 p.m.

Thursday night, Hurricane Helene made landfall along the Florida Big Bend coast as a Category 4 storm.

NOAA reported “damaging” wind gusts will impact particularly the higher terrain of the Appalachians and is expected to pass by the area around 8 a.m. Friday.

Heavy winds and rain have impacted Watauga County and surrounding areas earlier Thursday, which are forecasted to increase as the hurricane approaches the area, bringing a forecasted 6 to 8 inches of rainfall.

At 6:24 a.m. Thursday morning, App State Boone and Hickory classes from 12:15 p.m. Thursday through 5 p.m. Friday were moved online. Condition 2 of the Adverse weather policy was implemented for App State faculty and staff.

The App State football game against Liberty on Saturday was canceled due to “severe impacts to App State, the town of Boone and surrounding areas caused by Hurricane Helene,” according to the App State Athletics website.

Several other App State events were canceled, such as the App State 125th Anniversary and Founders Day Celebration and various Fall Family Weekend events, including the Fall Family Weekend Tailgate with The Campus Store.

A boil water advisory was issued by the Town of Boone at 12:56 p.m. Friday due to a water main break. Residents are advised to boil all water used for human consumption.

Watauga County and the Towns of Boone and Blowing Rock issued a curfew Friday night lasting from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. until further notice due to the dangerous road conditions.

AppalCart announced route changes starting Friday due to the inclement weather.

Orange – 1 bus only

Pink – 1 bus only

Pop 105 – 1 bus only

Purple – 1 bus only

Red – 2 buses

Teal – 1 bus

Wellness – No service

Watauga County declared a state of emergency suspending facility operations starting at 5 p.m. Thursday and lasting through Friday.

Boone Safe Walk was canceled on Thursday. App State Police remains available 24/7.

At approximately 7 p.m. Friday night, Anna Oakes, senior director of public relations, said in an email that App State is following emergency protocols and response services, though phone and internet service remains “extremely limited.”

She said that even though flood waters are beginning to recede, flood waters remain dangerous, even if they appear to look calm. Swiftly-moving currents can be obscured in the waters and should be avoided. Flood waters can contain sewage overflow and should be avoided.

She said additional hazards in addition to flood waters include fallen trees, power lines, and unstable roadway sections which can result in sinkholes. People should proceed with caution and attempt to keep roadways clear to allow passage for emergency response vehicles.

Oakes said power and internet have been restored to all residence halls and no residence halls have been structurally compromised. No fires have occurred on campus.

App State is currently coordinating resources to be made available to students who will be facing hardship in wake of the storm and further response will be mobilized as soon as the university can “move into recovery mode,” Oakes said. App State is also working with the Town of Boone and Watauga County to provide assistance.

“In coordination with the Red Cross, we are opening an Emergency Shelter for students and community members in the Holmes Convocation Center. Off-campus students, faculty and staff in need of shelter should call 1-800-RED-CROSS (733-2767),” she said.

Those who are or know others who are in immediate danger should call 9-1-1.

North Carolina Department of Transportation said all roads in western North Carolina should be considered closed. As of 9:15 p.m. Friday, the following roads are officially closed or impassable:

Watauga River Road from mile markers 3.3 through 3.8 is impassable in both directions.

One lane of NC-194 South from mile markers 4.7 to 5.3 is closed heading north.

Brookshire Road from mile markers 0 to 0.2 is impassable in both directions.

Guy Ford Road near the Tennessee state line is impassable in both directions.

Hubert Thomas Road near the Tennessee state line is impassable in both directions.

Dewitt Barnett Road west of Boone is impassable in both directions.

Justus Road west of Boone is impassable in both directions.

NC-194 North in Boone is impassable from mile markers 17.3 to 17.5 in both directions.

Deerfield Road in Boone from mile markers 0 to 0.5 is impassable in both directions.

Bamboo Road near Boone from mile markers 0.3 to 0.4 is impassable in both directions.

NC-105 South near Boone is impassable in both directions.

​​Old Turnpike Road near Boone is closed in both directions.

Although not officially closed, locations like King Street and Blowing Rock Road have experienced flooding and have been impacted.

A timeline of events can be found below.

Friday, 7:47 p.m. – App State Alert sends an alert saying the Mountaineer Safe Walk services continue to be suspended through Sunday.

Friday, 7:45 p.m. – AppState Alert sends an alert regarding the 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. curfew issued by Watauga County and the Towns of Boone and Blowing Rock.

Friday, 3:17 p.m. – App State sends an update saying the Boone campus is currently without power and backup power is being used to ensure the continuity of dining and emergency services. The update advised recipients to stay away from bodies of water and unsafe conditions and said those who try to enter roped off areas on campus are subject to disciplinary action and possible arrest.

Friday, 12:56 p.m. – A boil water advisory is issued by the Town of Boone.

Friday, 11:28 a.m. – App State announces the football game against Liberty on Saturday is canceled. App State also announces Friday’s field hockey game against Bellarmine is canceled.

Friday, 7:05 a.m. – AppState Alert sends an alert for a flash flood warning issued for Watauga County in effect until 3 p.m. Friday.

Thursday, 10:36 p.m. – AppState Alert sends an alert about a flash flood warning issued for Watauga County, extending the warning until 4:45 a.m. Friday.

Thursday, 5:44 p.m. – Boone Safe Walk services for Thursday night are canceled.

Thursday, 3:09 p.m. – AppalCart issues an alert about updated route changes.

Thursday, 1 p.m. – Watauga County officially declares a state of emergency.

Thursday, 6:24 a.m. – App State sends a message concerning Thursday and Friday classes, which are moved online for classes beginning after 12:15 p.m. Thursday. Condition 2 is implemented for faculty and staff.

Thursday, 6 a.m. – Watauga County Public Schools announced closure for students.

Wednesday, 10:41 p.m. – AppState Alert sends an alert about a flash flood warning issued for Watauga County in effect until 4:45 a.m. Thursday.

Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. – Tornado warning canceled.

Wednesday, 10:01 p.m. – AppState Alert sends an alert about a tornado warning in the area. Impacted residents are advised to take cover until the warning expires at 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, 5:29 p.m. – App State announces they are monitoring the hurricane and will send an update regarding Thursday and Friday classes by noon on Thursday.

Wednesday – The Blue Ridge Parkway issues a full closure of the parkway in North Carolina from milepost 217 to 469.