BREAKING: Home game against Liberty canceled

The App State vs. Liberty football game scheduled for Saturday is canceled due to the impacts of Hurricane Helene to App State, the town of Boone and the surrounding areas, according to App State Athletics.
The game will not be rescheduled. There are currently no details on football tickets, though ticket holders will receive communication through AppStateSports.com as soon as it becomes available.
Ticket holders are advised to check for information through emails, and local and regional media outlets, according to App State Athletics.
The Mountaineers will go up against the Marshall Thundering Herd on Oct. 5 at 3:30 p.m. in Huntington, West Virginia. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.