Playlist of the week: Honoring Liam Payne

Rebekah Mann, Reporter
October 21, 2024
Rian Hughes

Following the sudden death of Liam Payne Oct. 16, the 31-year-old former One Direction star, many fans were left shocked and heartbroken. Losing a favorite childhood and teenage celebrity is not easy, and this playlist is here to support the community through it. 

Payne made his debut into the spotlight in 2008 as a solo act on the British reality TV show “The X-Factor,” but was unfortunately eliminated from the competition. When he returned to the show in 2010, judges Simon Cowell and Nicole Scherzinger made the historic decision of grouping five teens who would evolve into pop-sensation One Direction.

Following Payne’s death, his fellow band members took to Instagram as a way to convey their grief and condolences. 

The group went separate ways in 2015 after releasing five albums in five years, and Panye released his first solo-career single “Strip That Down” in 2017. His self-titled album was released in 2019. 

Although originally about a break-up, his song “Remember” offers the timely lyric of “how can I forget someone that gave me so much to remember?” Similarly, One Direction’s “Walking in the Wind” suggests comforting words to fans with the lyrics, saying, “But it’s not the end, I’ll see your face again,” and “Just close your eyes and see / I’ll be by your side / any time you’re needing me.”

In this mix of songs you can dance and cry to, celebrating Payne’s life’s work and legacy is made simple.

Rebekah Mann
Rebekah Mann, Reporter
Rebekah Mann (she/her) is a senior with a double major in journalism and dance studies a minor in English.
Rian Hughes
Rian Hughes, Graphics Editor
