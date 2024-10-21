App at a glance: Oct. 21- 27

Monday, Oct. 21

Free Monday Night Meals

Visit the Appalachian Wesley Foundation on Monday at 6 p.m. for a free, home-cooked meal. Meals are available to everyone.

Colombian Film Festival: “El olvido que seremos” (Memories of My Father) Film Screening

The College of Arts and Sciences is hosting a screening of the 2020 film “El olvido que seremos” (Memories of My Father) from 5-7:30 p.m. in Greenbriar Theater. The film is part of the College of Arts and Sciences’ Colombian Film Festival. The award-winning film tells the story of a lower-class doctor as he fights to improve his community’s welfare in a polarized 1970s Medellín, Colombia.

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Paint Night at the Turchin Center

Join fellow artists at the studio space in Turchin Center for the Visual Arts from 6:30-8 p.m. for a weekly Paint Night focusing on artistic development in a safe and welcoming environment. Student instructors lead paint night and it is open to all skill levels with all supplies provided. Prior registration is required.

Appalachian Symphony Orchestra: Nature/Fate

The Appalachian Symphony Orchestra will be performing a concert from 8-9 p.m. in Rosen Concert Hall focusing on the themes of fate and nature under the direction of Alexandra Lee. Admission is free and open to the public.

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Student Made Popup

Come visit Plemmons Student Union from 1-4 p.m. to peruse pop-up shops with products made and sold by App State students. Shops will feature items such as magnets, crochet goods, stickers and more.

Thursday, Oct. 24

Virtual Game Night

App State Online students are invited to hop on the game in a virtual game night sponsored by University Libraries. The event will provide attendees with the opportunity to connect and socialize with other students over a game of JackBox. Game winners will receive prizes.

Jazz Ensemble II

Join App State’s Jazz Ensemble II in Rosen Concert Hall from 8-9 p.m. for a night of jazz including songs “The Way You Look Tonight” and “Georgie On My Mind.” Admission is free and open to the public.

Friday, Oct. 25

Flu Clinics

The annual flu clinics held by Wellness and Prevention and Student Health Centers will be hosted in the Cascades Foyer from 5-8 p.m. to give free flu shots. The clinic will also provide information with free items and food.

Bands Spectacular

Join the Hayes School of Music for the 3rd Annual Bands Spectacular in the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts from 8-9:30 p.m. for a night of music featuring the sounds of the Wind Ensemble, Symphony Band and Jazz Ensemble I. Admission to the concert is free and open to the public.

Saturday, Oct. 26

App State vs. Georgia State

Return to the Rock to support App State football in their first match back home after Hurricane Helene against Georgia State University. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

Leon Levine Farmers’ Market

Ride over to the Leon Levine parking lot for the Watauga County Farmers’ Market from 8 a.m. to noon and stock up on local goods. Typically held in the Horn in the West parking lot, the Watauga County Farmers’ Market is temporarily setting up shop at Leon Levine due to ongoing Hurricane Helene relief efforts at the previous location.

Blowing Rock Halloween Fest

The Town of Blowing Rock is hosting its annual Halloween Festival for a night of free events and spooky endeavors. The costume parade and first event of the night will start gathering at the American Legion at 5:30 p.m. and will be followed by trick or treating and a costume contest.

Sunday, Oct. 27

Soccer vs. Texas State

Come show your Mountaineer pride at the App State women’s soccer match against Texas State from noon to 2 p.m. at the Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex. Students who are members of the reward program Yikas Rewards can pick up prizes at the match.

Faculty Recital