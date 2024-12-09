Academic development groupsteam up to host De-stress Day for students prior to exams

The App State TRIO Student Support Services and ACCESS organizations hosted the fall semester De-stress Day Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. in DD Dougherty Hall for students in the program to relax and engage with each other prior to exam season.

Ashley Lore is a graduate student and academic coach and mentor for TRIO Student Support Services. She said the organization, which works with App State’s ACCESS Scholarship Program, is a federally funded program that assists “low-income, minority, or disabled backgrounds” through academic development opportunities.

Lore said the De-stress Day is the biggest event of the year planned by the organization. She said there’s an emphasis on community and socialization for students who attend the event.

Various activities such as video games, board games, movies, music, dedicated study spaces, crafts and snacks were provided to students who are members of the programs. Lore said these activities aim to encourage students to engage in productive activities while also taking a break to relax before final exams.

“It’s a great place to find community,” Lore said. “ACCESS and SSS in general within the university are a great place to find people from similar backgrounds, with similar circumstances, and so this day is a good time to do that in a non-threatening, low-stakes, fun space and environment.”

The planning process can be tedious, but with the help of a student engagement team comprised of SSS students, tasks are delegated and students can brainstorm ideas prior to the planned event, she said.

Lore, who was a member of ACCESS as an undergraduate student and interned with the organization, said she attended the De-stress Day events each year and looked forward to them as a way to relax and engage with other students prior to the end of the semester. Now, she said she loves to host and plan events and work in collaboration with students.

Dylan Riley is also an academic coach and mentor for SSS and said the planning process entails a lot of back-and-forth communication between students and the planning team.

He said the student input helps make the event appealing to App State students and ensures the de-stressing activities are interesting and engaging.