CHAARG bolts to raise relief funds for Hurricane Helene

CHAARG, a.k.a “Changing Health, Attitudes and Actions to Recreate Girls” launched at App State this past spring. CHAARG is a community in the form of chapters that prioritize health, wellness, and focus on fitness. Currently, there are over 100 chapters across the nation. Like the other chapters, CHAARG is designed for any and all fitness levels, from experienced powerlifters to those who have never stepped foot in a gym before.

Skye Handley is the founding president of the fitness club and a junior anthropology major. Handley said bringing the chapter to the Appalachian mountains has brought together a community of anyone interested in working out, meeting new people or stopping by an ice cream shop for a sweet treat with friends. Bringing CHAARG to App State is something the university needed, Handley said.

During the end of September and into early October, CHAARG events were postponed due to Hurricane Helene hitting Boone and other areas. Many members of CHAARG were able to make it safely back home, but still wanted to help those still in disaster zones. Isabella Cato, the vice president and manager of CHAARG, shared what her and other members did to help, even from the safety of their homes.

Cato and other CHAARG members got to work over the span of three days. They organized a plan to provide relief for the hurricane by selling custom Pura Vida bracelets through Instagram and other social media. They ended up raising over $3,500 for the Appalachian State Disaster Relief Fund to help out people in need.

The disaster fund goes straight to teachers and students and Cato said it was the least that she felt she could do, especially after feeling guilty for not being able to do more. The members value community and with that comes a deep care and gratitude for each other, said Nashbi Cruz-Martinez, treasurer and sophomore electronic media and broadcasting major.

“Somebody is there to help you anytime you need, which is what I really love about it,” Cato said. “It was honestly very shocking, I never thought that $3,000 was possible.”

Cato is a sophomore building sciences major and said she joined CHAARG because it helped her form friendships while also bettering herself.

With aims to change attitudes regarding health, take action in motivating members and help them discover the fun in working out, CHAARG has quickly exploded across the country. It is now the largest health and fitness community on over 110 university campuses across the nation, impacting over 80,000 members towards empowerment.

CHAARG brings all levels together to learn, interact and help spread love to each other. There are no probations to anyone who cannot attend events, which is another unique feature to the chapter at App State, Handley said.

Since it blossomed, CHAARG has quickly grown. In the beginning, there were 37 members. This fall, the chapter more than doubled its membership, with a growing number of 81.

“It was the coolest thing I’ve probably ever seen in my life,” Handley said.

The chapter was recognized for their fast growth and received an award for “Best New Chapter for Spring 2024” from higher CHAARG executives. What makes the CHAARG community welcoming to App State is that it is very queer-friendly and “for the girls, gays and theys,” Handley said.

It welcomes every member who joins, regardless of experience of fitness, level or gender.

On top of that, Handley said CHAARG is centered on making sure “you as a person feel good and feel comfortable here in this space.”

Every week, the entire chapter meets and also breaks off into smaller groups to do other fun activities on top of getting those gains and trying different workouts, with efforts to try something new every week and also request to add specific workouts to the agenda.

Handley had the idea to bring CHAARG to App State because many “did not feel comfortable being in the gym environment on campus.”

After hearing about CHAARG, they loved the concept that it could help people feel more comfortable in the gym.

Cato said when she was first introduced to the gym, she had moments where she felt embarrassed or intimidated by the scene. After joining CHAARG, she has realized how much she enjoys things like cardio dance, which is something she would have never done by herself.

Cato started powerlifting when she joined CHAARG and acknowledged that her first class was difficult the first time she took it, but after staying committed, she was able to add weight, Cato said.

Cruz-Martinez said she struggled with gym anxiety. After joining the chapter, she said she was able to find confidence in herself.

CHAARG “builds connections in a way that you wouldn’t think it would,” Handley said.

After the storm, within the CHAARG community, members were able to push through and make a difference and willingly support others in need, inside and outside of the chapter.