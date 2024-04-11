The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Appalachian
The Appalachian
App State students say goodbye to the free expression tunnels

BREAKING: Kerns agrees to multiyear deal

April 11, 2024

April 11, 2024

April 10, 2024

April 10, 2024

April 10, 2024

April 10, 2024

BREAKING: Stabbing occurs at Peacock Hall

Jenna Guzman, Editor-in-Chief
April 11, 2024
This is a developing story.

UPDATE AT 3:59 p.m.

One person was injured in the stabbing that occurred Thursday at Peacock Hall, according to an email sent out by App State. They were treated at the scene and was transported to Watauga Medical Center where they are being treated.

Two suspects were taken into custody at approximately 12:30 p.m.

The following assisted in responding to the scene: Boone Police Department, Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, Mountaineer Medics, App State Emergency Management, Boone Fire Department and Watauga Medics. App State Police responded to the report of a stabbing in the area of Peacock Hall at 12:07 p.m.

This is an ongoing investigation. No additional information has been made available.

 

1:26 p.m.

App State alert sent a final update saying that a suspect is in custody and that there is no longer an active threat.

Police investigations at the North area of Peacock continue.

 

12:32 p.m.

The suspects are in custody according to an App State alert.

People are still advised to avoid the area.

 

12:27 p.m.

A stabbing occurred Thursday afternoon in the area of Peacock Hall.

According to an App State alert, the suspect left the area in a Black Toyota Convertible.

People are advised to stay away from Peacock. 

No further information is available at this time.

Para leer en español hace clic aquí.
Jenna Guzman, Editor-in-Chief
Jenna Guzman (she/her) is a junior journalism and public relations double major with a media studies minor. This is her third year working for The Appalachian.

