Watauga County Hurricane Helene relief resources, ways to help

Since Hurricane Helene made landfall in North Carolina Thursday night as a Category 4 storm, its impact has been felt across the Southeast, especially in western North Carolina.

Boone and surrounding areas were impacted by heavy rains, winds and flooding.

Many roads have been affected by the flooding and have been closed off. Additionally, many homes, vehicles and businesses have been partially or completely damaged due to the hurricane, resulting in students and residents being displaced or left without power, water and Wi-Fi. Many grocery stores have also been left with either few supplies or empty shelves.

For those affected, below is a list of resources available in and around App State’s campus. This list will be updated as more resources become available.

The Red Cross is located in the Holmes Convocation Center and is providing shelter, food, water and electricity. Pets are welcome. The Red Cross is also arranging transportation for those who are unable to access relief resources.

Central Dining Hall is offering free food until Sunday.

Bottled water is being offered at the College Street Circle at App State from 1-3 p.m. Sunday while supplies last. One case per household.

Plemmons Student Union is offering free bottled water and food while supplies last.

Baptists on a Mission will be serving hot meals on Sunday at First Baptist Boone.

Samaritan’s Purse is helping out those in need in Ashe, Avery and Watauga counties. Additionally, they are creating an ​​ oxygen production clinic at Watauga Medical Center.

FARM Cafe’s doors are open for people who want a hot meal.

The Instagram account @asuhelpinghand is posting additional resources for the community. Additionally, they are sharing resources others are providing such as clothing, travel, supplies and more.

Alliance Bible Fellowship is offering food, water, shelter and other supplies.

The Appalachian Medical Reserve Corps’ non-emergency phone number is 828-263-4178. This call center is operational for non-urgent inquiries and reports related to the storm and can be used to find information regarding families and homes.

Second Harvest Food Bank located at 338 Brook Hollow Road is open from noon-4 p.m. daily.

180 Float Spa is offering their space for those who wish to take a shower from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

The Watauga County In The Know Facebook page has updates and resources posted. Additionally, people are offering their services free of charge.

For more emergency services, click here .

Anyone who wishes to help out during this time can donate to or volunteer with the organizations listed below. This list will be updated as more opportunities arise.