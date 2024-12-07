BREAKING: South Carolina Offensive Coordinator Dowell Loggains named head football coach

The App State Board of Trustees named Dowell Loggains the new head coach of App State football on Saturday. Loggains is currently the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at the University of South Carolina.
The Board met in a closed meeting Saturday evening to discuss the appointment.
The University of South Carolina has a 9-3 record with 31.6 points per game this year which puts them at 42 nationally and 6th in the SEC under Loggains, according to the NCAA website. The team is No. 13 in the AP College Football top 25 poll.
According to the University of South Carolina Athletics website, Loggains is in his second year as offensive coordinator. Prior to South Carolina, Loggains worked with several teams in the NFL including the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Brown, Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins and New York Jets.