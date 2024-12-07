The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

BREAKING: South Carolina Offensive Coordinator Dowell Loggains named head football coach

Andrew Rice, Political Editor
December 7, 2024
Courtesy of App State Athletics
Kidd Brewer Stadium

The App State Board of Trustees named Dowell Loggains the new head coach of App State football on Saturday. Loggains is currently the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at the University of South Carolina.

The Board met in a closed meeting Saturday evening to discuss the appointment. 

The University of South Carolina has a 9-3 record with 31.6 points per game this year which puts them at 42 nationally and 6th in the SEC under Loggains, according to the NCAA website. The team is No. 13 in the AP College Football top 25 poll

According to the University of South Carolina Athletics website, Loggains is in his second year as offensive coordinator. Prior to South Carolina, Loggains worked with several teams in the NFL including the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Brown, Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins and New York Jets.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$6435
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in October 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

About the Contributor
Andrew Rice
Andrew Rice, Political Editor
Andrew Rice (he/him) is a senior communications studies, journalism major, political science minor from Cary, NC.
Donate to The Appalachian
$6435
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal