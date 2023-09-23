The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian

Menu
1
Former App State defensive lineman Jabari Fletcher battles for position with an ECU offensive lineman Sept. 5, 2009.

East vs. West: The enduring rivalry between App State and East Carolina

2
Trash left visible to Mountaineers after football game

Trash left visible to Mountaineers after football game

3
Junior quarterback Joey Aguilar dances in the end zone after a touchdown Sept. 16.

5 takeaways from historic App State-ECU battle

4
Pirates return to Boone in Family Weekend showdown

Pirates return to Boone in Family Weekend showdown

5
OPINION: App State’s grading scale is archaic

OPINION: App State’s grading scale is archaic

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
Empowerment amongst women in STEM

Empowerment amongst women in STEM

September 22, 2023

App State soccer vs. Coastal Carolina ends in draw

App State soccer vs. Coastal Carolina ends in draw

September 22, 2023

OPINION: App State’s grading scale is archaic

OPINION: App State’s grading scale is archaic

September 20, 2023

Service to school: The student veteran experience

Service to school: The student veteran experience

September 20, 2023

Pru’s boo reviews: ‘A Haunting in Venice’

Pru’s boo reviews: ‘A Haunting in Venice’

September 20, 2023

App at a glance: Sept. 20-Sept. 27

App at a glance: Sept. 20-Sept. 27

September 20, 2023

Empowerment amongst women in STEM

Samantha Salvador
September 22, 2023
Members+of+the+Women+in+STEM+club+stand+beside+their+table+at+Club+Expo.+%28courtesy+of+Audrey+Guyler%29
Members of the Women in STEM club stand beside their table at Club Expo. (courtesy of Audrey Guyler)

The Women in STEM club serves to help women gain a better scope of what their futures may look like in a supportive environment.

Founder and president Audrey Guyler founded the Women in STEM club in order to provide a supportive community with other women in science, technology, engineering and math-related fields. 

The club’s secretary, Annabelle Mills, said Guyler reached out to her to see if she was interested in being an officer and Mills said she was excited to be a part of such a club. Mills said she wanted to get the chance to meet other women in STEM-related majors and help a small community get the support it “needs and deserves.”

“It is such a joy to be a part of Women in STEM and to be able to support women who want to be a part of that. Helping to cultivate that community,” Mills said. “It is really encouraging having these other smarties and women in the club.” 

Guyler is a junior majoring in molecular biology major, while Mills is a junior communication sciences and disorders major. 

Mills said the club’s main purpose is to establish a community of women that help one another throughout their college education. Guyler said it will help students gain more clarity and understanding of how to approach STEM majors in college and prepare them for potential careers.

The Women in STEM club’s table at Club Expo. (courtesy of Audrey Guyler)

“The purpose of Women in STEM is to empower those who are going through the same ‘path.’ Being a woman in STEM is not an easy track so having a big support system there is definitely an uplifting experience,” said Hilary Ramirez, a sophomore health care management major.

Guyler said she is currently working to provide resources so women can understand how to work their way into career fields where the majority of the population is male.

“I am most excited to see the club grow and our president, Audrey Guyler, took so much into consideration and thought when forming this club, it is very exciting where it will lead to,” Ramirez said. “I cannot wait to see the impact it makes on others.”

Guyler said the purpose of the meetings are to further educate women on their future careers in STEM as well as furthering their education by hosting guest speakers. These meetings will also serve as community building opportunities.

Mills said guest speakers will be able to answer questions but also provide advice about what to expect in their careers and what it is like being a woman in STEM. The club is also working alongside the Malala Fund in order to raise money to send women to school.

Meetings for the club will be held on a monthly basis in the Plemmons Student Union. Anyone interested in joining may join the Engage, Appalachian State Women in STEM

Club officers may also be reached through Instagram at @appstate_womeninstem.

Service to school: The student veteran experience
Service to school: The student veteran experience
A candy wrapper littered beside a busy road in Boone.
NC’s upcoming Litter Sweep event calls for volunteers
John Stein shakes student’s hand for a picture.
Democratic candidates make their rounds as election season begins
Senior social work major Rebeca Perez-Gonzalez smiles for a portrait.
How one student leader gives a voice to others: Meet Rebeca Perez-Gonzalez
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$380
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of The Appalachian at Appalachian State University. Your contribution will help us cover some of our operational costs, and continue to provide professional development opportunities for our students at App State. Thank you for your support of local journalism!

More to Discover
More in News
Service to school: The student veteran experience
Service to school: The student veteran experience
A candy wrapper littered beside a busy road in Boone.
NC’s upcoming Litter Sweep event calls for volunteers
John Stein shakes student’s hand for a picture.
Democratic candidates make their rounds as election season begins
Senior social work major Rebeca Perez-Gonzalez smiles for a portrait.
How one student leader gives a voice to others: Meet Rebeca Perez-Gonzalez
Yolanda Adams poses for a portrait surrounded by both the Colombian and American flag in front of the Jones House Cultural Center.
Latina advocate asks — Q’Pasa Appalachia?
Fulbright US student program at App State
Fulbright US student program at App State
Donate to The Appalachian
$380
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *