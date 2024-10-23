The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

App State soccer gets back on track with home win

Parker Egeland, Reporter
October 22, 2024
Avery Freyer
Forward Stephanie Barbosa prepares to cross the ball while shielding off Arkansas State defender Mckenzie Robinson. Barbosa has four assists and one shot on goal so far this season.

App State soccer headed back to the High Country for a one-game homestand against Arkansas State. The game was rescheduled from Sept. 29 due to the events of Hurricane Helene. 

Coming off of their first loss in over a month to James Madison, a 3-0 defeat where the Mountaineers couldn’t get anything going in any aspect of the game, the Black and Gold looked to rebound with a date with the Red Wolves.

Graduate student forward Izzi Wood scored her ninth goal of the season in the 23rd minute of the game to open up the scoring for the Mountaineers, and that was it for the first half. 

App State took eight shots in the first half and Arkansas State took seven, each team having three on target. Wood picked up right where she left off in the second half, grabbing her 10th goal and third brace of the season in the 77th minute. Both of Wood’s goals were unassisted. 

The Red Wolves scored their first of the game with McKenzie Robinson getting her first goal of the season, but it was not enough to complete the comeback, and App State defending their home field with a 2-1 win.

App State took 17 shots in the game with six being on target, and Arkansas State took 14 shots with six being on target. Redshirt freshman goalkeeper Sarah Wommack had five saves on the night, her most saves in a conference win.

The Mountaineers head south to Troy for a battle with the Trojans. Troy has struggled in conference play, both last place in the Sun Belt West and in the entire conference, only managing to get one point all season. The game will kick off on Thursday at 8 p.m. and can be streamed live on ESPN+.

Parker Egeland, Reporter
Parker Egeland is a sophomore digital journalism major from Charlotte, North Carolina.  This is his first year writing for the Appalachian.
Avery Freyer
Avery Freyer, Photojournalist
Avery Freyer (she/her) is a freshman majoring in communication sciences and disorders from Holly Springs, N.C. This is her first year with The Appalachian.
