The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

App State track and field break multiple program records at Raleigh Relays

Clay Durban, Sports Editor
March 31, 2025
Chloe Pound

App State men’s and women’s track and field teams traveled to Raleigh to compete in the Raleigh Relays Thursday through Saturday, breaking multiple program records and posting several solid results.

Graduate student Ethan Turner broke the school record in the 5,000-meter with a time of 14:08.07 and finished 94th in a stacked field. This was a near 10-second improvement on the old record.

Redshirt senior Calbert Guest did the same in the 10,000 meter with a time of 29:12.85 to finish 72nd. This time improved upon the previous mark by nearly 27 seconds.

Other athletes had strong showings in their respective events as well.

The team of sophomores Kendall Johnson and Nicole Wells, senior Mariah McCord and freshman Zaniya Littlejohn placed third in the women’s 4×100 meter relay, running a 45.42.

Johnson and Wells also placed top 10 in the women’s 200-meter, taking seventh and 10th, respectively, with times of 23.77 and 23.82.

Johnson placed seventh in the women’s 100-meter dash with a time of 11.59.

Freshman Christopher Stewart placed 20th in the men’s shot put with a distance of 15.21m and 21st in the men’s discus with a 46.93m throw.

Sophomore Matthew Gray placed second in the invitational section of the men’s pole vault with a clearance of 5.15m, with graduate student Patrick Freeman finishing in a tie for sixth with a 5.05m.

Freshman Jahaila Wright placed 13th in the women’s triple jump with a distance of 11.80m.

Senior Emma Russum placed 17th in the women’s 10,000 meters with a time of 34:41.91.

The Mountaineers travel to Durham to participate in the Duke Invitational April 10-12.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$6871
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in October 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/54088/donations/new?designation_id=faa93386&

About the Contributor
Clay Durban
Clay Durban, Sports Editor
Clay Durban (he/him) is a senior digital journalism major from Asheville, NC. This is his second year with The Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$6871
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal