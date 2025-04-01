App State track and field break multiple program records at Raleigh Relays

App State men’s and women’s track and field teams traveled to Raleigh to compete in the Raleigh Relays Thursday through Saturday, breaking multiple program records and posting several solid results.

Graduate student Ethan Turner broke the school record in the 5,000-meter with a time of 14:08.07 and finished 94th in a stacked field. This was a near 10-second improvement on the old record.

Redshirt senior Calbert Guest did the same in the 10,000 meter with a time of 29:12.85 to finish 72nd. This time improved upon the previous mark by nearly 27 seconds.

Other athletes had strong showings in their respective events as well.

The team of sophomores Kendall Johnson and Nicole Wells, senior Mariah McCord and freshman Zaniya Littlejohn placed third in the women’s 4×100 meter relay, running a 45.42.

Johnson and Wells also placed top 10 in the women’s 200-meter, taking seventh and 10th, respectively, with times of 23.77 and 23.82.

Johnson placed seventh in the women’s 100-meter dash with a time of 11.59.

Freshman Christopher Stewart placed 20th in the men’s shot put with a distance of 15.21m and 21st in the men’s discus with a 46.93m throw.

Sophomore Matthew Gray placed second in the invitational section of the men’s pole vault with a clearance of 5.15m, with graduate student Patrick Freeman finishing in a tie for sixth with a 5.05m.

Freshman Jahaila Wright placed 13th in the women’s triple jump with a distance of 11.80m.

Senior Emma Russum placed 17th in the women’s 10,000 meters with a time of 34:41.91.

The Mountaineers travel to Durham to participate in the Duke Invitational April 10-12.