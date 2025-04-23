App State track and field competes in Wake Forest Invitational, App State Open

App State track and field hosted the App State Invitational Friday and Saturday, while several Mountaineers competed at the Wake Forest Invitational Friday.

The highlight for the Black and Gold was the record breaking performances by graduate student Patrick Freeman and sophomore Matthew Gray in the pole vault, who set a new program record by clearing 5.35m.

In the women’s 200-meter, the Mountaineers swept the top 4 spots, with sophomore Kendall Johnson taking first with a time 23.57 followed by sophomore Nicole Wells, senior Mariah McCord and freshman Zaniya Littlejohn.

The women’s 10,000-meter also saw the Black and Gold sweep the top 4 spots. Junior Linnea Maynard won with a time of 38:18.15 while being followed home by sophomore Mary Biagini, senior Catherine Breault and senior Riley Roach.

The men’s and women’s 4×100-meter relay teams both won their competitions, the men in 40.21 and the women in 44.92.

Multiple other App State runners took first in their events.

Johnson won the women’s 100-meter with a time of 11.70, junior Ray Lee took the win in the men’s 100-meter with a time of 10.59, junior Parker Kinney won the men’s 400-meter in 47.54, senior Regan Hodge won the women’s 3000-meter steeplechase in 11:21.82 and freshman Thomas Wlazlowski won the men’s 3000-meter steeplechase in 9:20.35.

The Mountaineers took multiple victories in the field as well.

Freshman Abigail Goetz won the women’s javelin throw with a distance of 35.18m, freshman Christopher Stewart won the men’s shot put with a throw of 16.37m and sophomore Dianna Boykin won the women’s discus with a throw of 40.94m.

App State also sent several athletes to the Wake Forest Invitational Friday.

Graduate student Ethan Turner led redshirt senior Calbert Guest and freshman Henry Stark home in the men’s 5000-meter. The three took 32nd, 36th and 40th respectively.

In the men’s 1500, junior Ethan Lipham finished 29th in 3:50.00 while freshman Rowan Gwin finished 39th in 3:52.63.

Both men’s and women’s track and field will return to action Thursday-Saturday at the Penn Relays and Saturday at the Lenoir Rhyne Open.