App State unveils 2024 football schedule

App State football released their full 2024 schedule Friday, featuring six home games and two Thursday night matchups.

The Mountaineers begin the season with a home opener at Kidd Brewer Stadium Aug. 31 against former rival East Tennessee State. This will be the Black and Gold’s 21st ever matchup with the Buccaneers and first since 2019’s 42-7 Mountaineer victory. App State holds a 18-2 series advantage over ETSU.

Following the season opener, the Black and Gold face back-to-back road games, facing Clemson Sept. 7 and East Carolina Sept. 14.

It will be the Mountaineers’ first matchup with the Tigers since 2015’s 41-10 defeat. App State looks for their first ever program victory against the Power Five opponent in Death Valley.

The Black and Gold makes their first trip to Greenville since 2012 for their third matchup against the Pirates in a four-game series, beginning in 2021.

Five days later, App State returns home to host South Alabama Sept. 19 for a Thursday night Sun Belt opener.

After the Mountaineers first mid-week game, they close out their non-conference schedule against Liberty at home Sept. 28, where former App State and current Flames quarterback Ryan Burger will return to Boone.

Before the Black and Gold’s first bye week, the Mountaineers face back-to-back away Sun Belt matchups against Marshall Oct. 5 and Louisiana Oct. 12.

Following a 14-day break, App State hosts back-to-back home matchups against Georgia State Oct. 26 and Old Dominion Nov. 2.

The Black and Gold are 10-0 all-time against the Panthers and the Nov. 2 matchup is the annual Homecoming game.

Five days later, the Mountaineers travel to Conway, South Carolina Nov. 7 for their second 2024 Thursday night matchup against Coastal Carolina.

After traveling to Conway, App State will be rewarded with their second bye week, featuring a 16-day break. Following the bye week, the Black and Gold host James Madison Nov. 23 for the Mountaineers last scheduled home game.

App State will close out the 14-week regular season on the road against Georgia Southern Nov. 30.

After a 9-5 2023 season, the Mountaineers look to capture their first Sun Belt Championship since 2019 as the 2024 championship is slated for Dec. 7.