App State women’s basketball falls flat in opener

App State women’s basketball traveled to Oxford, Ohio, Monday to take on the Miami (OH) RedHawks as part of the MAC-Sun Belt challenge to open up the 2024-25 season. They lost the game 75-48.

This is only the third time these two teams have matched up, with the most recent game dating back to 2009.

The RedHawks started the game on fire defensively, holding the Mountaineers to just four points in the first quarter. Miami scored 23 points of their own and led the game by 19 by the end of the opening frame.

The second quarter went much better for the Black and Gold. Senior guard Mara Neira had nine points and connected on three 3-pointers. Neira ended with 11 on the game, all in the first half, the second-highest total from a Mountaineer.

App State outscored Miami in the second quarter 18 to 11 and cut the RedHawks’ lead to 12.

The third quarter looked a lot like the first, with the RedHawks dominating on both sides of the ball. Already up 12 points with 7:43 left in the frame, Miami went on a 20-0 run that lasted almost six minutes. That run basically ended any chance at an App State comeback, as the RedHawks led by 32 at the end of the third.

App State was able to get some momentum back in the fourth quarter, holding Miami to 12 and scoring 17 of their own. Junior guard Seneya Martinez had 10 in the fourth, giving her 15 on the game and leading the Mountaineers and the game in scoring.

Despite the promising fourth quarter, the Mountaineers dropped the opener to the RedHawks, 75-48. App State struggled offensively, shooting 28.8% from the field, 24.1% from 3-point range and committing 24 turnovers. The Mountaineers even struggled from the free throw line, going 38.9% from the charity stripe.

The Black and Gold got 22 of their 48 points from the bench, one of the few positives from this game.

App State heads back to the High Country for the home opener against Columbia College on Wednesday. The game will tip-off at 5 p.m. and can be streamed live on ESPN+.