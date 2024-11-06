The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

App State women’s basketball falls flat in opener

Parker Egeland, Reporter
November 6, 2024
Courtesy of App State Athletics
Senior guard Zada Porter dribbles the ball down the court during the App State vs. Miami (OH) game on Nov. 4. In Porter’s junior year, she had 38 assists.

App State women’s basketball traveled to Oxford, Ohio, Monday to take on the Miami (OH) RedHawks as part of the MAC-Sun Belt challenge to open up the 2024-25 season. They lost the game 75-48.

This is only the third time these two teams have matched up, with the most recent game dating back to 2009.

The RedHawks started the game on fire defensively, holding the Mountaineers to just four points in the first quarter. Miami scored 23 points of their own and led the game by 19 by the end of the opening frame.

The second quarter went much better for the Black and Gold. Senior guard Mara Neira had nine points and connected on three 3-pointers. Neira ended with 11 on the game, all in the first half, the second-highest total from a Mountaineer.

App State outscored Miami in the second quarter 18 to 11 and cut the RedHawks’ lead to 12.

The third quarter looked a lot like the first, with the RedHawks dominating on both sides of the ball. Already up 12 points with 7:43 left in the frame, Miami went on a 20-0 run that lasted almost six minutes. That run basically ended any chance at an App State comeback, as the RedHawks led by 32 at the end of the third.

Senior Asjah Inniss guards the ball against a Miami (OH) RedHawks player on Nov. 4. Prior to App State, Inniss averaged 5.5 points per game in the 28 games they started. (Courtesy of App State Athletics)

App State was able to get some momentum back in the fourth quarter, holding Miami to 12 and scoring 17 of their own. Junior guard Seneya Martinez had 10 in the fourth, giving her 15 on the game and leading the Mountaineers and the game in scoring. 

Despite the promising fourth quarter, the Mountaineers dropped the opener to the RedHawks, 75-48. App State struggled offensively, shooting 28.8% from the field, 24.1% from 3-point range and committing 24 turnovers. The Mountaineers even struggled from the free throw line, going 38.9% from the charity stripe.

The Black and Gold got 22 of their 48 points from the bench, one of the few positives from this game.

App State heads back to the High Country for the home opener against Columbia College on Wednesday. The game will tip-off at 5 p.m. and can be streamed live on ESPN+.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$6085
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in October 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

About the Contributor
Parker Egeland, Reporter
Parker Egeland is a sophomore digital journalism major from Charlotte, North Carolina.  This is his first year writing for the Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$6085
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal