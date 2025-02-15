The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

App State women’s basketball team loses first matchup against JMU

Max Schwanz, Reporter
February 15, 2025
Mk Haynes
Senior guard Eleyana Tafisi attempts a goal during the App State vs. Georgia Southern game on Jan. 25.

The App State women’s basketball team lost 61-77 against the James Madison Dukes Thursday. 

The Dukes jumped out to an early 5-0 lead. Junior guard Emily Hege put the Mountaineers on the board with a mid-range jump shot. 

Senior guard Zada Porter found senior guard Mara Neria for a layup making the score 4-9. Neria followed her layup with a three, giving her 5 points in the opening quarter. 

The Black and Gold trailed 7-15 at the end of the first quarter. 

Porter opened the second quarter with a layup and a free throw to shrink the deficit to 10. 

Senior guard Emily Carver followed with a three. 

Neria made her second three of the game with a little over three minutes left in the second quarter. The Mountaineers were outscored 15-21 in the second quarter. 

James Madison led 22-36 heading into the halftime break. 

Hege scored first for the Mountaineers with back-to-back threes. Hege topped it off with a free throw, scoring the first 7 points for the Black in Gold in the third quarter. 

App State scored 20 points in the third quarter, but still trailed 42-55 heading into the fourth quarter. 

Hege opened the scoring once more with a three. The Mountaineers scored 11 points in the final 1:25 of the game. However, the Black and Gold went on to lose 61-77. 

Neira recorded a team high 18 points and 4 three-pointers. Senior guard Eleyana Tafisi finished with 7 assists. 

The Mountaineers shot 38% from the field and 27% from behind the arc. 

App State fell to 13-11 on the season and 9-4 in conference play. 

The Mountaineers will travel to Atlanta to face off against Georgia State. Tip-off is slated for 5 p.m. Saturday. The game will be streamed on ESPN+. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$6671
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in October 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

About the Contributor
Max Schwanz
Max Schwanz, Reporter
Max Schwanz (he/him) is a freshman journalism major, business minor, from Cornelius, NC. This is his first year with The Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$6671
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal