App State women’s basketball’s winning streak ends against Troy

Clay Durban, Sports Editor
January 12, 2025
MK Haynes
Senior guard Zada Porter jumps for a lay-up against Troy on Jan. 9. Porter finished the night with 12 points.

App State women’s basketball took to the court Thursday, looking to continue their four-game win streak against the Troy Trojans. They ultimately failed, losing the game 85-68.

The game started out evenly matched, with the two teams matching each other blow for blow in the first quarter.

The Trojans jumped out to an early lead, but the Mountaineers reeled them back in, even taking the lead 14-12 on a layup by senior guard Eleyana Tafisi. By the end of the quarter, the game was tied 16-16 and both teams looked to take the edge going into the second quarter.

The Trojans seized the advantage going into the second quarter by going on an 8-0 run to start it. The gap stabilized after that, and the teams spent the last seven minutes of the quarter with the gap varying between 6 and 11 points in favor of Troy.

By the time the buzzer sounded, the Trojans led 42-31.

The Mountaineers’ shooting was a massive issue, shooting only 28.6% from the field compared to the Trojans’ 51.4% from the field.

The two teams were more evenly matched in the third quarter. The Mountaineers were able to keep the Trojans in sight, closing the lead into the single digits multiple times, but ultimately Troy ended the quarter with a 67-54 lead.

In the fourth quarter, the Trojans held the Mountaineers at bay even extending their lead before the buzzer sounded.

This loss broke the Mountaineers’ four-game winning streak, handed them their first conference loss and dropped them to 7-7 on the year.

Despite this poor showing by the team, senior guard Zada Porter had a strong showing, scoring 18 points on 6-14 shooting from the field, and 4-8 from beyond the arc.

Clay Durban
Clay Durban, Sports Editor
Clay Durban (he/him) is a senior digital journalism major from Asheville, NC. This is his second year with The Appalachian.
