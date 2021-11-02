App State women’s soccer wins two conference awards

Sophomore forward Breckyn Monteith celebrates one of her two goals against Little Rock Oct. 24. The Mountaineers held on to defeat the Trojans 2-1.

App State women’s soccer won their final two games of the conference season against Louisiana and Little Rock Oct. 21 and 24. However, there was more to celebrate for the Mountaineers that week.

App State women’s soccer swept the Sun Belt awards Oct. 26 as junior goalkeeper Kerry Eagleston and sophomore striker Breckyn Monteith were announced as Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week and Offensive Player of the Week.

“The best teams have the best goalkeeper, they have big time center midfielders that can bring the ball forward, and they have somebody who’s threatening and can score goals right at the spine of the team, and I feel like we have that,” head coach Sarah Strickland said.

Eagleston was named Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week after registering 11 saves and a clean sheet against Louisiana Oct. 21 and five saves against Little Rock Sunday. This is the second time in her collegiate career and this season that Eagleston has earned the recognition.

“I’m always honored to be nominated, and to be chosen, it feels great,” Eagleston said. “Honestly, I think it’s a huge confidence boost. Especially me being a goalkeeper in defense and Breckyn being a forward, it shows our versatility and how good we are on both ends of the field.”

The Sun Belt honored Eagleston with the award the first time Sep. 14 after her remarkable 20-save performance against Wake Forest, being one save short from tying the program’s single game record, set by Kelly Guinn in 1995.

“She’s been super consistent throughout the whole season and so reliable,” Strickland said. “I think there’s been a lot of pressure on her, so I think some recognition after the amount of pressure she’s been under is very well received and well deserved.”

Monteith was named Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week for the first time in her collegiate career after tallying three goals in two games. She opened the scoring against the Ragin Cajuns, scoring a goal off a volley. Sunday, Monteith scored both goals for the Mountaineers, receiving two assists from graduate student Audrey Viso.

“It’s been super exciting. I think our teams have created really good chances and been very supportive.” Montieth said. “I’m really proud of everyone, and I think going into the conference tournament, it was really exciting to go out like this.”

Montieth has hit the ground running for the Mountaineers in her first season as App State’s top goalscorer, registering eight goals in 14 games. The Mountaineers have scored 18 goals this season, with Monteith having an impact in 44% of them. Last year, App State’s top goal scorer recorded three goals all year.

“I’m really proud of her,” Strickland said. “I know it’s tough when you miss games, and I feel like when she’s on the field, we’re on another level.”