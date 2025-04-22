The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

App State women’s tennis defeats Louisiana, wins 10th straight

Fran Murphy, Reporter
April 21, 2025
Chloe Pound

The App State women’s tennis team swept Louisiana 4-0 Saturday, marking their 17th win of the regular season, the most in program history. 

The Mountaineers took an early lead after receiving an automatic win at the No. 3 doubles spot due to a lack of players for Louisiana. The doubles pair of sophomore Naledi Manyube and freshman Ruby Broadbent quickly clinched the doubles point for App State with a 6-2 victory at the No. 2 spot. 

The Mountaineers were awarded a 2-0 lead after a forfeit from Louisiana at the No. 6 slot. 

Freshman Alexi Cleveland tacked onto the lead with a straight-set victory in her match from the No. 4 position. 

Junior Savannah Dada-Mascoll clinched the win for App State, besting her opponent 6-1, 6-2. 

The Mountaineers finish the regular season 17-5 overall and 9-2 in conference play. They will begin their hunt to win the Sun Belt Tournament Wednesday in Rome, Georgia.

Fran Murphy, Reporter
Fran Murphy (he/him) is a senior digital journalism major, English minor, from Asheville, NC. This is his second year with The Appalachian.
