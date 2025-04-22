App State women’s tennis defeats Louisiana, wins 10th straight

The App State women’s tennis team swept Louisiana 4-0 Saturday, marking their 17th win of the regular season, the most in program history.

The Mountaineers took an early lead after receiving an automatic win at the No. 3 doubles spot due to a lack of players for Louisiana. The doubles pair of sophomore Naledi Manyube and freshman Ruby Broadbent quickly clinched the doubles point for App State with a 6-2 victory at the No. 2 spot.

The Mountaineers were awarded a 2-0 lead after a forfeit from Louisiana at the No. 6 slot.

Freshman Alexi Cleveland tacked onto the lead with a straight-set victory in her match from the No. 4 position.

Junior Savannah Dada-Mascoll clinched the win for App State, besting her opponent 6-1, 6-2.

The Mountaineers finish the regular season 17-5 overall and 9-2 in conference play. They will begin their hunt to win the Sun Belt Tournament Wednesday in Rome, Georgia.